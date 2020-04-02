WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a leading payment processing solutions company operating in all 50 states, today announced it has acquired long-term competitor Echo Daily , a Nevada-based point-of-sale and payment solutions company. Through this deal, VizyPay will accelerate its company growth by gaining key employees that strengthen the sales and customer and tech support departments, opening a second office location and acquiring proprietary technologies that provide improved services for its customers.



This acquisition brings together two veteran companies in the payments industry with a mutual commitment to supporting small businesses. VizyPay launched in April 2017 with a single employee operating out of a small office space and has since grown to more than 34 full-time employees and hundreds of contractors across the country. With plans for continued growth, VizyPay will open a second office location in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and gain key Echo Daily team members, allowing the company to enhance its sales, customer service and technology support departments and attract new talent.

“This acquisition is the next logical step in our growth strategy and the immense amount of sales and technology experience Echo Daily brings to the team will enable us to take our company to the next level,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO of VizyPay. “I'm excited to partner with this team of successful second-generation industry veterans that share the same vision we do here at VizyPay - to treat our employees and clients like family and give them both the tools they need to succeed.”

VizyPay will also gain proprietary technology for a POS loyalty program that will expand its existing service offerings built with small business owners in mind. VizyPay was the first company to roll out a successful Cash Discount program allowing business owners to pay a low, flat monthly fee for unlimited credit card processing that puts the cash back into their own pockets.

As part of the acquisition, VizyPay welcomes Jared Hackler, owner of Echo Daily, to his new role as National Sales Director overseeing the development of VizyPay’s sales training process.

“Joining the VizyPay team is truly a catalyst in my 20-year career in the payments industry,” said Jared Hackler, owner of Echo Daily. “It means being a part of not only a vision to change the life of business owners and sales professionals across the nation but making it a reality. I’m looking forward to spending many years innovating and making a powerful impact with this company in an industry I’m most passionate about.”

To learn more about VizyPay, visit https://www.vizypay.com/ .

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by three entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.

About Echo Daily, Inc.

Echo Daily, comprised of payment technology veterans, helps small-to-medium-sized businesses such as retail shops, restaurants, service providers and gyms successfully run their businesses using the latest in point of sale and payment solutions as well as management and marketing software.