BOSTON, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced updates to its GoToMeeting product with new integrations, including one with Microsoft Teams, updates to the desktop and mobile experience, audio enhancements and overall improvements to ensure business continuity during a time when remote work is at an unprecedented all-time high.



With governments all over the world making collective efforts to eliminate non-essential travel and commuting, companies and workers are doing their part to help put the health and safety of others first, in the process dramatically accelerating the remote working trend. As a result, popular remote working products have seen an unprecedented increase in usage, with GoToMeeting seeing a 10x increase in average 2020 usage in recent weeks along with mobile downloads up over 600 percent on Android and over 370 percent on iOS in just the past two weeks, alone.

LogMeIn’s Partner Ecosystem Continues to Expand with New Integrations:

Today’s updates bring additional partnerships and integrations to the recently launched GoTo Marketplace , with GoTo once again expanding the ecosystem of its offerings with new Microsoft Teams integrations which are available for use now and coming to the Microsoft Teams store soon. These new integrations allow businesses to optimize their organization’s productivity, workflow and collaboration by integrating Microsoft Teams with GoTo. Through the integrations with Microsoft Teams, users can now quickly and easily launch GoToMeeting and GoToConnect from within the Teams environment. This integration enhances Microsoft Teams’ collaboration platform to ensure fast, high-quality and reliable meetings and calls with external participants.

GoTo has also added a new integration with Docebo , a Learning Management Solution (LMS) for businesses. With Docebo and GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar or GoToTraining businesses can combine the tools to provide enterprise learning and development experiences with the ease and simplicity of GoTo’s video conferencing, webinar or training platforms. Admins now have the option to enable GoTo products for running training and learning sessions through their LMS.

In addition to the new Microsoft Teams and Docebo integrations, GoToMeeting also now offers plug-ins for Office365 and Google Calendar to ensure a continuous workflow within the platforms our customers are already using. Through these plug-ins, users can easily schedule meetings without leaving their email application.

GoToMeeting Audio Improvements:

With audio quality even more critical today as most businesses turn to remote working, GoToMeeting has updated their platform to ensure high-quality audio connections over both VoIP and phone lines.

Noise suppression: With many employees now working remotely, there’s a good chance that distractions like partners, kids and pets may be near meeting participants trying to have video or audio calls. GoToMeeting‘s improved audio technology has now been enhanced to include better filtering of background noise so that meeting participants are able to focus on what the presenter is saying.

Better audio even with poor network conditions: To reduce delay and packet loss introduced by errors in data transmission, GoToMeeting has re-designed how desktop and mobile end points connect with audio servers at LogMeIn's data centers. Using a new and more reliable transport protocol, the technology adapts to network conditions and optimizes how data is transmitted, resulting in fewer garbled, choppy, or dropped audio moments.

New Toll-Free and "Call Me" Options: GoToMeeting is making it easier than ever to connect with colleagues, partners and customers around the Globe with the addition of new toll-free options and new Call-Me countries bringing the total up to nearly 60 countries for toll-free and over 60 countries with Call-Me capabilities. A full list of countries can be found here .

Security and Reliability:

With the surge in remote working, LogMeIn is working to ensure the experience of its video, voice, remote access and remote IT support products are as secure and reliable as possible. GoToMeeting users can rely on LogMeIn’s business continuity plan to ensure all product and operations teams are still fully functional even while working remote. Since the disruption caused by COVID-19, LogMeIn has increased memory and network capacity to avoid any single points of failure within any location and improved our ability to move traffic between centers without changing the regional controls over data residency. Additional GoToMeeting product security capabilities include:

Secure Content Sharing: With meetings generating more and more artifacts such as transcriptions and meeting recordings, GoToMeeting has increased the security capabilities for sharing these assets. Within the content sharing and security preferences users can choose what content to share, with whom, and how long to make it available for viewing.

Meeting Lock and Password Protected Meetings: As video conferencing becomes a larger part of our daily lives, it's more important than ever to take advantage of security features to make sure that the right people are in your meetings. With features like meeting lock, you can keep univited guests out of a meeting. With password protected meetings, only those with the code will be able to gain entry, which helps keep your meeting secure from others who may know your personal meeting code.

GoToMeeting Security Compliance Features: All tiers of GoToMeeting include security features such as Secure Socket Layer Encryption, AES-256 Bit Encryption, a SOC2 Certified Data Center, Rich Based Authentication and HIPAA readiness.

Mobile updates: With the highest iOS and Android customer satisfaction scores in the industry, GoToMeeting's mobile applications have been updated to make sure customers can connect even when they are not able to access a computer. This includes the addition of CallKit for iOS so users can multitask between applications while on a GoToMeeting call on their iPhone.

For more information please visit www.goto.com

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration and remote work, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, from home, in the office or on-the-go. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM ) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.