RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec, the leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, has released the version A30.10 update of its core Network Security Management Suite, which offers new cloud security management capabilities and a range of enhanced features that further extend its technology ecosystem integrations.



The AlgoSec Security Management Suite (ASMS) A30.10 builds on A30’s market-leading automation capabilities to enable seamless, zero-touch security management across SDN, cloud and on-premise networks. This gives enterprises the most comprehensive visibility and control over security across their entire hybrid environment.

Key features in ASMS A30.10 include:

Extended support for Cisco ACI, Tetration and FirePower

ASMS A30.10 offers enhanced support for Cisco solutions, including AlgoSec AppViz integration with Cisco Tetration, giving enhanced application visibility and network auto-discovery to dramatically accelerate identification and mapping of the network attributes and rules that support business-critical applications. The update also extends Cisco ACI Network Map modeling and Visibility. AlgoSec provide accurate and detailed traffic simulation query results and enables accurate intelligent automation for complex network security changes.



ASMS now also provides Baseline Compliance reporting for Cisco Firepower devices. AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer Administrators can select a specific baseline profile, either the one provided by AlgoSec out-of-the box, a modified version, or they can create their own custom profile.

Enhanced automation for F5 AFM and Juniper Junos Space

ASMS A30.10 provides enhanced automation through FireFlow support for F5 AFM devices and several Juniper Junos Space enhancements including:

- ActiveChange support for Junos Space: ActiveChange enables users to automatically implement work order recommendations via the Juniper Junos Space integration, directly from FireFlow.

- Enhances Granularity support of Virtual Routers, VRFs, and Secure Wires for a greater level of route analysis and accurate automation design.

Technology ecosystem openness

ASMS A30.10 offers increased seamless migrations to virtual appliances, AlgoSec hardware appliances, or Amazon Web Services/Microsoft Azure instances. Easy device relocation also enables system administrators on distributed architectures to relocate devices across nodes.



The update carries ASMS API improvements, including enhanced Swagger support, enabling the execution of API request calls and access lists of request parameters directly from Swagger.ASMS A30.10 also introduces new graphs and dashboards in the AlgoSec Reporting Tool (ART), which have an executive focus.

New multi-cloud capabilities

ASMS A30.10 offers streamlined access to CloudFlow, providing instant visibility, risk detection, and mitigation for cloud misconfigurations and simplifies network security policies with central management and cleanup capabilities.

“As organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, they need the ability to make changes to their core business applications quickly and without compromising security across on-premise, SDN and cloud environments. This means IT and security teams must have holistic visibility and granular control over their entire network infrastructure in order to manage these processes,” said Eran Shiff, Vice President, Product, of AlgoSec. “The new features in AlgoSec A30.10 make it even easier for these teams to quickly plan, check and automatically implement changes across their organization’s entire environment, to maximize business agility while strengthening their security and compliance postures.”

AlgoSec’s ASMS A30.10 is generally available.

About AlgoSec

The leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with their mission-critical business processes. With AlgoSec, users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch – across their cloud, SDN and on-premise networks. Over 1,800 enterprises , including 20 of the Fortune 50, utilize AlgoSec’s solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant – all the time. Since 2005, AlgoSec has shown its commitment to customer satisfaction with the industry’s only money-back guarantee .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Media Contacts:

Tsippi Dach

AlgoSec

tsippi.dach@algosec.com