RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec, the leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, has released the version A30.10 update of its core Network Security Management Suite, which offers new cloud security management capabilities and a range of enhanced features that further extend its technology ecosystem integrations.
The AlgoSec Security Management Suite (ASMS) A30.10 builds on A30’s market-leading automation capabilities to enable seamless, zero-touch security management across SDN, cloud and on-premise networks. This gives enterprises the most comprehensive visibility and control over security across their entire hybrid environment.
Key features in ASMS A30.10 include:
“As organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, they need the ability to make changes to their core business applications quickly and without compromising security across on-premise, SDN and cloud environments. This means IT and security teams must have holistic visibility and granular control over their entire network infrastructure in order to manage these processes,” said Eran Shiff, Vice President, Product, of AlgoSec. “The new features in AlgoSec A30.10 make it even easier for these teams to quickly plan, check and automatically implement changes across their organization’s entire environment, to maximize business agility while strengthening their security and compliance postures.”
AlgoSec’s ASMS A30.10 is generally available.
About AlgoSec
The leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with their mission-critical business processes. With AlgoSec, users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch – across their cloud, SDN and on-premise networks. Over 1,800 enterprises, including 20 of the Fortune 50, utilize AlgoSec’s solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant – all the time. Since 2005, AlgoSec has shown its commitment to customer satisfaction with the industry’s only money-back guarantee.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
Media Contacts:
Tsippi Dach
AlgoSec
tsippi.dach@algosec.com
Craig Coward
Context Public Relations
algosec@contextpr.co.uk
+44 (0)1625 511 966
AlgoSec
Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
algosec.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: