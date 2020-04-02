Developers from qualifying organizations can start coding in minutes through a web-based IDE — while working from home.

Custom apps for use cases like medical inventory reporting can be built in a matter of hours.

Organizations interested in the free plan can sign up at journeyapps.com/covid19apps

DENVER, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – JourneyApps announced today that it will open its low-code app development platform at no charge to state governments, healthcare agencies and NGOs fighting the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes as state governments are facing an urgent need to collect patient and hospital data that can be funneled into cloud data warehouses for analysis and rapid response.

The new free plan will give qualifying organizations access to the JourneyApps web-based integrated development environment, OXIDE, that allows developers to build and deploy custom apps while working from home. Developers can use their existing JavaScript skills to rapidly deliver custom apps that automatically work offline and across mobile and desktop devices as well as web browsers, allowing medical personnel to access and report crucial data in remote locations.

“When we heard about a state that wanted to provide a custom app for hospital staff to self-report the inventory levels of supplies and equipment needed for COVID-19 on a daily basis, we knew JourneyApps could help make a difference in this fight,” said Conrad Hofmeyr, CEO at JourneyApps. “Hundreds of organizations around the world are already using JourneyApps to build and deploy mission-critical apps in challenging conditions. What could be more mission-critical than apps used to support the battle against COVID-19?”

In addition, JourneyApps supports the ability to make apps HIPAA compliant , a requirement for apps dealing with patient data to ensure data is secure and that only authorized medical staff can view patient records. “Developers will have to ensure the right app-level controls are in place, but JourneyApps takes care of key requirements, such as data encryption, full data audit trails, and automatic data backups,” said Kobie Botha, Chief Product Officer at JourneyApps.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not the first international health crisis that JourneyApps has responded to. In October 2014, JourneyApps partnered with organizations such as GlobalGiving and others in West Africa to release the Ebola Care app which was used to perform contact tracing, track orphaned children and coordinate ambulance transfers during the Ebola epidemic of 2014-2016.

Organizations who would like to enroll into the free plan should visit journeyapps.com/covid19apps to sign up.

About JourneyApps:

JourneyApps is a low-code app development platform purpose-built for developers who need to rapidly build and reliably run complex apps for field workers, even in the most challenging environments. Based in Denver, JourneyApps helps more than 100 customers around the world keep their competitive edge with intelligent work automation and informed decision-making for all employees. More information at journeyapps.com .

