Boston, MA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announces the acquisition of the real property and machinery and equipment associated with Procter & Gamble’s Kansas City, Kansas facility. The acquisition was completed in conjunction with joint venture partner New Mill Capital.



Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company manufactures and distributes a variety of consumer goods including food products, soaps, and synthetic detergents. Procter & Gamble’s Kansas City plant produces the Dawn, Gain, Ivory, and Joy brands of soaps and dish detergents. The transaction’s parameters include leasing the property back to Procter & Gamble in order to allow the company to conduct a smooth transition to a new facility. Once the lease term is complete, Gordon Brothers and New Mill Capital will market the equipment and the real property.



“This joint venture between Gordon Brothers and New Mill Capital will help P&G successfully complete their move to a newer, more efficient facility,” said Bob Maroney, President of Gordon Brothers’ Commercial & Industrial business. “We are glad we could provide a creative solution to accommodate P&G. Upon completion of the lease term, we look forward to marketing the production equipment and providing a tremendous real estate opportunity that is only 10 minutes from downtown Kansas City into the market.”



The acquisition includes over 574,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space on 66.17 acres. In addition to the plant’s manufacturing operations, the site includes approximately 30 acres of land that is uniquely zoned for heavy industrial development. Kansas City is the trucking and rail epicenter of the central U.S., and this site provides immediate access to the interstate highway system and direct rail access to the BNSF, Kansas City Southern, and Union Pacific railroads.



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.



About New Mill Capital Holdings

New Mill Capital’s forte is providing “comprehensive asset solutions for the industrial marketplace.” Primary services include turnkey acquisitions of shuttered industrial plants, value-added equipment auctions & liquidation services as well as traditional sales transactions. NMC has acquired over 15,000,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. since 2011 and conducts auctions and/or liquidations for a variety of industries including food processing, packaging, cosmetic, metalworking, heavy construction, laboratory, and textiles.

Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 ntrice@gordonbrothers.com