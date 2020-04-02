PLEASANTON, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced the appointment of Kim Popovits, former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Health, Inc., to the company’s Board of Directors. She brings decades of experience in scaling organizations, building global operations and advancing innovations in both the diagnostics and pharmaceutical industries.



“Kim has been a leader and a pioneer in introducing new technologies into the healthcare system impacting the lives of countless patients during her time at Genomic Health and Genentech,” said Serge Saxonov, co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. “Today, more than ever, we need to enable scientists to make discoveries that will lead to better patient outcomes, and we are excited to have Kim join the Board to accelerate our efforts.”

Kim arrived at Genomic Health in 2002 as President and Chief Operating Officer, before becoming CEO in 2009 and Chairman of the Board in 2012. Under her leadership, Genomic Health became the industry leader in genomic-based diagnostic tests that address both the overtreatment and optimal treatment of cancer, resulting in an acquisition by Exact Sciences (Nasdaq: EXAS) in November 2019.

Prior to joining Genomic Health, Kim held several management roles at Genentech, Inc. including Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales where she led the commercialization of 14 new therapies in the biotechnology industry. Before Genentech, Kim was at American Critical Care, a Division of American Hospital Supply, a supplier of healthcare products to hospitals.

“I am excited to be joining a team that is leading the advancement of science at a pace that will transform clinical practice and lead to better outcomes for patients,” said Popovits. “The track record of the 10x team in delivering innovations to our industry is impressive and I look forward to applying my background towards enhancing the continued success of the company.”

In addition to her Board position at 10x Genomics, Kim is a current member of the Boards of Directors for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and MyoKardia, Inc., and previously served on the Board of ZS Pharma Inc.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 700 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 700 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause 10x Genomics, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.