TEL AVIV, Israel, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcide, the Kubernetes security leader empowering DevSecOps teams with end-to-end continuous security guardrails for Kubernetes deployments, today announced that the Alcide Kubernetes Security Platform now supports HIPAA compliance scans. The new HIPAA compliance scanning capability adds to PCI and GDPR compliance scans that were announced by Alcide earlier this year, enabling DevOps and compliance managers to rapidly assess HIPAA regulatory compliance for free during a period where hackers are targeting vulnerabilities in software rushed into service to help combat COVID-19.
The Healthcare industry has been experiencing a surge of cyber attacks. For example, hackers recently targeted Hammersmith Medicines Research, a British company that is preparing to perform medical trials on prospective COVID-19 vaccines. On March 14, hackers known for stealing private data and threatening to post it online unless a ransom is paid attempted to break into Hammersmith’s systems. The intrusion was detected and repelled, but some data had been exfiltrated and was subsequently posted online in an attempt to extort the company to pay a ransom. This increase in hacking attempts has even prompted cybersecurity professionals to form a response group called Cyber Volunteers 19 (CV19). Alcide is contributing to security efforts that support healthcare organizations by offering a free HIPAA compliance scan for Kubernetes deployments using the Alcide Kubernetes Advisor.
“Alcide is stepping between hackers and the valiant heroes fighting the virus by offering free scans for HIPAA compliance,” said Amir Ofek, CEO at Alcide. “This is a time when people should be coming together to aid the global response to COVID-19, and it’s shameful that some hacker groups are seeking to victimize those who are helping on the front lines of the crisis.”
A study by Alcide in 2019 revealed that 89% of Kubernetes deployments were not leveraging critical security resources within K8s, leaving applications vulnerable to exposing sensitive and private information. Alcide helps compliance managers score their HIPAA compliance by providing them with the below set of automated checks:
Alcide now offers a free HIPAA security package for the healthcare community. Healthcare organizations can now use Alcide’s security SaaS platform to secure development and production deployments of containerized applications on Kubernetes. From scanning vulnerabilities in Kubernetes clusters to detecting anomalous behavior and defining policies for firewalling microservices, the Alcide Kubernetes Security Platform is ready to help the healthcare community.
Alcide is a Kubernetes security leader empowering DevOps teams to drive seamless security guardrails to their CI/CD pipelines, and security teams to continuously secure and protect their growing Kubernetes deployments. Alcide provides a single Kubernetes-native AI-driven security platform for cross Kubernetes aspects: configuration risks, visibility across clusters, and run-time security events. Combined with policies enforcement, and a behavioral anomaly engine that detects anomalous and malicious network activity, Alcide ensures that the entire Dev. to production pipeline is secured.
