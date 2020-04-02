SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the novel coronavirus pandemic disrupts the workforce, Foundry College, a new kind of college that enables live, face-to-face classes in an online environment, today announced it will offer deferred tuition on its new Credentialed Certificate programs . Foundry College uses active learning to help students build future-proof skills and knowledge and offers credentials that continue to be desired by employers who are hiring.



To assist potential students who want to earn Salesforce Admin and Project Management credentials but are in financial need, Foundry College’s interest-free deferred tuition plan requires students to pay only a $250 deposit, which will be applied toward tuition costs. Remaining tuition will not be due until students complete the program.

"The coronavirus has upended the lives of working adults, families, businesses, governments and indeed, the world," said Stephen M. Kosslyn, founder and CEO, Foundry College. "While COVID-19 is having untold negative effects on millions of people, we believe the most effective thing we can do as an online college is to help people prepare for when we emerge from this crisis. That’s why we are offering deferred tuition and reduced program pricing to people who view education as a means of bettering their situations and see valued credentials as the fastest route to a post-virus job and solid career."

In addition, Foundry College has extended its discount for the certificate programs themselves, which it said last month would be reduced to just $400 per course. By attending live classes delivered online in the late afternoon/early evening, students can complete the program in as little as eight months taking classes on a part-time basis. Foundry College offers a number of additional payment plans and discounts, including a $500 discount for students who pay tuition up front for the full six-course certificate program.

These programs not only provide a solid foundation in the skills and knowledge that businesses want and need, but also provide an externally recognized, job-relevant credential: the Salesforce Admin Super Set credential, which prepares students for entry-level Salesforce Administration roles, and the Project Management credential, which includes certifications for both CompTIA Project+ and PSM I - Professional Scrum Master I. Both of these types of jobs often can be performed remotely, which is an added benefit.

The six-course certificate programs “wrap” either the Salesforce Admin Super Set credential or the Project Management credential with Foundry College’s professional skills courses, providing a well-rounded framework for success in the working world. To complete the program, students take four professional skills courses—Managing Yourself at Work, Working with Others, Clear Communication, and Practical Problem Solving—and two courses that lead to the Salesforce or the Project Management credentials.

With a focus on student success, Foundry College relies on active learning, which has been documented to help students comprehend and retain information far more effectively than traditional learning methods. Foundry College also keeps students on track and supplements their education with individual coaching sessions, no-cost mentoring, career support services, and a supportive, live and interactive community of faculty and fellow students.

Prospective students interested in joining the May 2020 cohort can apply via Foundry College's website: www.foundrycollege.org . The deadline for applications is Friday, April 17.

Foundry College offers live, face-to-face classes in an online environment that promotes the community of a traditional classroom experience. Every class combines live, instructor-led lectures with small-group active learning sessions to ensure that new skills and knowledge are effectively integrated, retained, and can be put into immediate practice. Foundry College’s proprietary learning management system, the Forge, can host up to 200 students and uses performance data to facilitate student learning and success. Created by a team led by Dr. Stephen M. Kosslyn, Foundry College launched in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco. www.foundrycollege.org .

