9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Material Handling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$76.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$109 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Material Handling will reach a market size of US$74 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$542.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arntz Optibelt Group

Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S.

ContiTech AG

Dayco Products, LLC

Gates Corporation

Michelin

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Regina Catene Calibrate Spa

The Timken Company

Tsubakimoto Chain Co.







BELT DRIVES MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Belt Drives

Belt Drives: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

Exhibit 1: World Belt Drives Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Exhibit 2: World Belt Drives Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe and Japan

Relatively Stable Economic Environment Favors Market Expansion

Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the World Belt Drives Market

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Mechanical Belts & Pulleys in Power Transmission Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Belt Drives Market

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment

Belt Drives Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

Exhibit 4: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Belt Drives Grab the Limelight Amid Growing Relevance of Energy Efficiency

Strong Demand for Conveyor Equipment Promotes Demand

Exhibit 5: World Conveying Equipment Market Revenues (in %) by Segment: 2019

Industrial Machinery Sector Offers Robust Opportunities for Belt Drives Market

Exhibit 6: Industrial Production Estimates in Select Countries (in US$ Billion) as of January 2020

Material Handling Equipment: Prominent End-Use Vertical

Exhibit 7: Material Handling Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018-2025

Exhibit 8: Material Handling Equipment Market Share across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019

Agriculture Machinery Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Segment

Mining Industry Remains a Major Revenue Contributor

Exhibit 9: Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Belt Drives Gain Traction in Oil & Gas Sector

Exhibit 10: Global Energy Demand by Source (2010, 2020 & 2040): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand for Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydro, and Renewables

Exhibit 11: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Exhibit 12: Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent): 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, & 2035

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Exhibit 13: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Exhibit 14: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Novel Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Industry

Timing Belts Emerge as Ideal Solution for Food Industry

Sophisticated Belt Drives Step In to Address the Dynamic Requirements of Modern Automotive Vehicles

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Promotes Interest in Automotive Belt Drives

CVT Technology Poised to Accelerate Adoption of Belt Drives

Exhibit 15: World Market for Continuously Variable Transmission Systems (2015-2018): Breakdown of Light Vehicles Factory Fitted with CVT Units (in Thousand Units) by Region

Exhibit 16: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Growing Focus on Hybrid Vehicles Seeks Further Improvements in Belt Drive Technology

Replacement Demand Enthuses Automotive Belt Drives Market

Exhibit 17: Global Vehicles in Operation (2015-Historic): Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) and Motorization Rates for Select Countries

eBikes & Bicycles: Emerging Vertical for Belt Drives

Technology Advances to Spur Growth Momentum

3D Printing Technology Transforming Pulley and Belt Design

Applications Drive Innovation in Pulley and Belt Functionality

Metal Belts on the Rise

New Materials to Drive Opportunities for Timing Belts



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Belt Drives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Belt Drives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2011-2017

Table 3: Belt Drives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Material Handling (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Material Handling (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2011-2017

Table 6: Material Handling (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2011-2017

Table 9: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Agriculture (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Agriculture (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2011-2017

Table 12: Agriculture (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Mining (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Mining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2011-2017

Table 15: Mining (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2011-2017

Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Belt Drives

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Belt Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Belt Drives Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2011-2017

Table 21: Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Belt Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Belt Drives Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2011-2017

Table 24: Canadian Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Belt Drives in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Belt Drives Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 27: Belt Drives Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China: Lucrative Market

Market Analytics

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Belt Drives in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Belt Drives Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 30: Chinese Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Europe: A Highly Mature Market for Belt Drives

Complete Belt Drive Solutions: A Respite

Europe a Hub for Machinery Production

Food & Beverage Industry Extends a Stable Market Opportunity

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Belt Drives Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Belt Drives Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2011-2017

Table 33: European Belt Drives Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Belt Drives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 35: Belt Drives Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2011-2017

Table 36: European Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Belt Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Belt Drives Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 39: French Belt Drives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2011, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Belt Drives Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Belt Drives Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 42: Belt Drives Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Belt Drives in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Belt Drives Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 45: Italian Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Belt Drives in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Belt Drives Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 48: Belt Drives Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Belt Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Belt Drives Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2011-2017

Table 51: Spanish Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Belt Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Belt Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2011-2017

Table 54: Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Belt Drives Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Belt Drives Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2011-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Belt Drives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2011-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Belt Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2011, 2019, and 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Belt Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Belt Drives Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2011-2017

Table 66: Indian Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Belt Drives Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Belt Drives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 69: Belt Drives Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Belt Drives in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Belt Drives Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 72: Belt Drives Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Belt Drives Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 74: Belt Drives Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2011-2017

Table 75: Latin American Belt Drives Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2011, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Belt Drives in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Belt Drives Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 78: Latin American Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Belt Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Belt Drives Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Belt Drives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2011, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Belt Drives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Belt Drives Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2011-2017

Table 84: Belt Drives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Belt Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Belt Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2011-2017

Table 87: Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Belt Drives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Belt Drives Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2011-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Belt Drives Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 91: African Belt Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Belt Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2011-2017

Table 93: Belt Drives Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2011 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 105 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 116)

