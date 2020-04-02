VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) announces that last week its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Rui Feng, secured and shipped from Silvercorp’s Beijing office, a donation of personal protective equipment, which was received by Vancouver General Hospital and Vancouver Coastal Health on March 30, 2020.



The shipment consisted of 17,000 3M N95 respirator masks, 100,000 pairs of medical gloves, 1,000 protective bodysuits, and 540 goggles, donated as part of Silvercorp’s effort to reduce the significant risks faced every day by front-line healthcare workers in Vancouver-area hospitals as they combat COVID-19.

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

