2 April 2020 at 4.15 p.m.

Aktia updates the Notice to the Annual General Meeting and announces further precautionary measures

Aktia Bank Plc is seriously concerned about the coronavirus and revises certain points in the Notice to the Annual General Meeting (initially published as a stock exchange release on 24 February 2020 in order to ensure that the Annual General Meeting can be carried out on 16 April 2020. The General Meeting will be arranged through special arrangements and we hope for understanding from the shareholders so that required decisions can be made.

The venue for Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting has been moved to Aktia Bank Plc’s headquarters at Mannerheimintie 14 A, Helsinki. The Annual General Meeting can, however, be carried out only if complying with the gathering restrictions and other government regulations in force due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we are therefore strongly advising shareholders not to attend the Annual General Meeting physically. Aktia Bank is taking a series of measures in order to ensure that the Annual General Meeting can be carried out as safely as possible for those persons who have to be physically attending the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be held as short and concise as possible by significantly shortening the addresses at the meeting. No food or beverages are served in connection with the physical meeting.

Those shareholders who on the record date of the Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2020 have been entered in the company’s shareholders’ register may instead vote in advance in those issues discussed at the Annual General Meeting, and follow the Annual General Meeting online in real time.

Advance voting

Shareholders having a book-entry account in Finland may without being present at the Annual General Meeting vote in advance on Aktia's website www.aktia.com with regard to certain items on the Annual General Meeting’s agenda. Shareholders can vote in advance during the period 2 April–8 April 2020 until 4 p.m. In order to vote in advance, the shareholder will need the number of their book-entry account. The number is stated for example in the web bank and on the statement of the book-entry account. Shareholders who have voted in advance may not use the right to ask questions or the right to request a voting at the Annual General Meeting, and their possibility to vote on a proposal that has been changed after the start of the advance voting may be restricted, in the event that they personally or by proxy are physically present at the meeting (which under current circumstances is not recommended).

Advance votes are noted if a voting is carried out at the venue of the Annual General Meeting and on condition that the shareholder has been entered into the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2020. During the advance voting period shareholders can take a stand on items on the agenda and during the advance voting period also change given votes. The shareholder may also print a confirmation on submitted advance votes.

The electronic General Meeting service for registration and advance voting is free of charge for the shareholders and is carried out through a secured internet connection corresponding to e.g. the web bank connection (SSL technology).

Possibility to attend the Annual General Meeting online

Those shareholders who on the record date of the Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2020 have been entered in the company’s shareholders’ register may attend the General Meeting online in real time. Registration to the webcast can be done at https://ir.innovatics.fi/ir/en/aktia/Agm/Registration/2020_1/Accept . We recommend registration well in advance.

Shareholders can submit questions to the company in advance to ir@aktia.fi no later than on 8 April 2020. Presentations are as far as possible set up so that questions submitted in advance are taken into account.

The Board’s proposal for payment of dividend was revised through as a stock exchange release on 2 April 2020.

Shareholders’ Nomination Board's proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors was revised by a stock exchange release on 25 March 2020.

