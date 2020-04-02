New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Starch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485911/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 92.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Liquid Starch will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 705.9 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 873.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Liquid Starch will reach a market size of 2.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 19.9 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Starch: Integral Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications

Outlook

Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Starch Demand

Rising Health Awareness Generates Demand for Starch Products

Production Scenario

Exhibit 1: Global Starch Production Breakdown in % by Country/ Region

World Trade in Starch & Inulin: A Brief Overview

Exhibit 2: World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Leading Exporting Countries

Exhibit 3: World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Leading Importing Countries

Competition

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

AVEBE (The Netherlands)

BENEO GmbH (Germany)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Chemstar Products Company (USA)

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (China)

Grain Processing Corporation (USA)

Ingredion Incorporated (USA)

PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (Indonesia)

Roquette Frères (France)

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (France)

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

The Emsland Group (Germany)

Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Native Starches

Food Industry: Dominant Market for Starch

Use of Starch as a Fat Replacer Drives Growth

Resistant Starch Comes into Focus

Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications Fuel Growth

Exhibit 4: Starch-based Bioplastics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology

Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gain Momentum

Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers

Starch in “Green” Products

Environmental Issues Widen the Use of Starch in Detergents and Textiles

Extended Applications Drive Market Gains

Focus Grows on Innovations

Native Starch Market Gains Growth

Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth

Food & Beverage Leads the Global Modified Starch Market

Major Markets for Modified Starch Market

Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology

Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality to Paper Industry

Tropical Starch: A Review

Corn Starch: Market Growth Prospects

Cassava Starch: A Leading Tropical Starch Type

Wheat Starch: Rising Needs of Food Industry Bode Well for the Market

Potato Starch: Food Industry Spurs Opportunities

Exhibit 5: Global Potato Starch Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Output

New Applications Emerge for Rice Starch in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry

Product Overview

Definition of Starch

Types of Starch

Dry Starches

Native Starch

Modified Starch/Specialty Starch

Other Dry Starches

Liquid Starch Products

Sources of Starch

Maize (Corn)

Cassava

Wheat Starch

Potato Starch

Arrowroot

Canna edulis

White Corn Starch

Yellow Corn

Malanga Starch

Pearl Tapioca

Rice Starch

Sago Starch

Sorghum Starch

Sweet Potato Starch

Taro

Yam Starch

End-Use Profile

A Boon to Non-Food Sector



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

