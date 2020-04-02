The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) adopted the following resolutions at its Annual General Meeting:



Financial year 2019

Annual Report for 2019 was adopted

The loss for 2019 will be carried forward and no ordinary dividend will be paid for 2019

Board of Directors and Executive Management were discharged of liability

Remuneration

Remuneration level of the Board of Directors for 2020 was approved

The updated Remuneration Policy was adopted

Composition of the Board of Directors

Claus V. Hemmingsen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Robert M. Uggla, Alastair Maxwell, Kathleen McAllister and Martin Larsen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors

Kristin H. Holth and Ann-Christin G. Andersen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors

Robert Routs did not stand for re-election

Accordingly, the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:

Board of Directors Chairmanship Audit & Risk Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Safety & Sustainability Committee Claus V. Hemmingsen Chairman Chair Member Chair Robert M. Uggla Vice Chairman Member Chair Alastair Maxwell Member Member Kathleen McAllister Chair Martin Larsen Member Kristin H. Holth Member Ann-Christin G. Andersen Member Caroline Alting Glenn Gormsen

Other

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor

Amendment to the Articles of Association was adopted

More detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course on Maersk Drilling’s investor relations website, https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings .



