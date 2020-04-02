Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) adopted the following resolutions at its Annual General Meeting:

Financial year 2019

  • Annual Report for 2019 was adopted
  • The loss for 2019 will be carried forward and no ordinary dividend will be paid for 2019
  • Board of Directors and Executive Management were discharged of liability

Remuneration

  • Remuneration level of the Board of Directors for 2020 was approved
  • The updated Remuneration Policy was adopted

Composition of the Board of Directors

  • Claus V. Hemmingsen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Robert M. Uggla, Alastair Maxwell, Kathleen McAllister and Martin Larsen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors
  • Kristin H. Holth and Ann-Christin G. Andersen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors
  • Robert Routs did not stand for re-election
  • Accordingly, the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:
Board of Directors Chairmanship Audit & Risk Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Safety & Sustainability Committee
Claus V. Hemmingsen Chairman   Chair Member Chair
Robert M. Uggla Vice Chairman   Member Chair  
Alastair Maxwell   Member Member    
Kathleen McAllister   Chair      
Martin Larsen   Member      
Kristin H. Holth         Member
Ann-Christin G. Andersen         Member
Caroline Alting          
Glenn Gormsen          

Other

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor
  • Amendment to the Articles of Association was adopted

More detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course on Maersk Drilling’s investor relations website, https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings.


For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo
Senior Press Officer
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment