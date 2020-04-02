Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) adopted the following resolutions at its Annual General Meeting:
Financial year 2019
Remuneration
Composition of the Board of Directors
|Board of Directors
|Chairmanship
|Audit & Risk Committee
|Remuneration Committee
|Nomination Committee
|Safety & Sustainability Committee
|Claus V. Hemmingsen
|Chairman
|Chair
|Member
|Chair
|Robert M. Uggla
|Vice Chairman
|Member
|Chair
|Alastair Maxwell
|Member
|Member
|Kathleen McAllister
|Chair
|Martin Larsen
|Member
|Kristin H. Holth
|Member
|Ann-Christin G. Andersen
|Member
|Caroline Alting
|Glenn Gormsen
Other
More detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course on Maersk Drilling’s investor relations website, https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Senior Press Officer
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com
