BOSTON, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Luckin Coffee, Inc. ("Luckin") (NASDAQ: LK) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 13, 2020.



Luckin engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in China, offering freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks, and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The Company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

On January 31, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published an anonymous report alleging that Luckin had fabricated certain of the Company’s financial performance metrics, beginning in the third quarter of 2019 (“3Q19”) (the “Muddy Waters Report”). The Muddy Waters Report purported to cite “smoking gun evidence,” including, inter alia, thousands of hours of store video, thousands of customer receipts, and diligent monitoring of the Company’s mobile application metrics, which allegedly showed that, since 3Q19, Luckin had inflated its per-store per-day sales figures, its net selling price per item, its advertising expenses, and its revenue contribution from “other products.” On this news, Luckin’s American depositary shares (“ADS”) price fell $3.91 per share, or 10.74%, to close at $32.49 per share on January 31, 2020.

Then, on April 2, 2020, news broke that a special committee investigation found that Luckin’s COO fabricated sales. The stock is currently down over 84% today.

