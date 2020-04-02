Los Angeles, CA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that Leah Daniels-Butler, President of HQGE and its operating subsidiary 1oneninety5, LLC, has established “The Help.Give.Care” Foundation, and along with her husband Henry Butler and actor Miguel Nunez, is focusing the Foundation’s efforts on providing aid to out-of-work actors that don’t qualify for union benefits. There are currently thousands of actors out of work due to the covid-19 outbreak.



The Help.Give.Care Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization and is already expanding rapidly as the Butlers and Nunez reach out to celebrity friends and Hollywood executives, many of whom have already joined or pledged to contribute to the effort. Ms. Daniels-Butler commented, “The Foundation was created to assist in times like these and is especially needed now that the covid-19 quarantine has directly affected a large number of out of work actors who may not qualify for SAG-AFTRA benefits.”

Help.Give.Care will raise monies to be distributed to actors that fall under specific guidelines which will include the elderly, day players, and actors with disabilities. The foundation will also be teaming up with LDB Casting to set-up a separate fund to assist the needs of casting associates and assistants that have likewise been affected by the industry closure.

The Foundation is also attempting to step in and fill another void by offering grocery vouchers and in some cases grocery delivery, keeping in compliance with the “Safer at Home” orders. The Foundation has entered into talks with a major national grocery retailer to partner in a program to donate 100 Gift Certificates, valued at $100 each per week, for an 8-week period, which would then be distributed to 800 actors across the country.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION and 1ONENINETY5, LLC

1oneninety5, LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of HQ Global Education, Inc., is a full-service film and TV production company with more than twenty years’ experience working with films of all budgets and sizes. 1oneninety5’s talented team of producers brings a unique perspective to the film and television markets covering a wide range of projects, including those with a special focus on human relationships, diversity and overcoming the obstacles to effective communication and understanding. 1oneninety5 offers a wide array of resources, including a recently acquired large-scale production studio in Southern California, that allows the company to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of script development, from concept, writing and editing through casting, filming and the delivery of finished concept.

For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com and/or http://1oneninety5.com.

