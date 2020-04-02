DUBLIN, Ireland, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a civil crisis, security companies, police, military and private individuals are seeing a need for increased firearms, ammunition, and security devices of all kinds. Some online retailers of firearms & ammunition noted sales increases of more than 200 percent over February, and gun manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand.



ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Firearms and related topics such as Small Arms Ammunition and Hunting Equipment.



The latest available reports in this sector include:





Firearms is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900