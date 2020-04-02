Pune, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coated fabric market size is likely to gain impetus from their rising utilization in producing military wear and protective clothing worldwide. Besides, the ongoing number of construction projects owing to the increasing investments in chemical, oil and gas, infrastructure, and automotive and transportation industries would affect the market positively. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Coated Fabric Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Product (Polymer Coated Fabric, Rubber Coated Fabric, and Fabric Backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Protective Clothing, Transportation, Furniture, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the coated fabric market size stood at USD 34.89 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to reach USD 49.41 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report

Elaborate information about the coated fabric market trends, opportunities, and challenges.

In-depth information about the dominating regions present in the market.

List of all the segments.

Competitive landscape consisting of innovative product launches, agreements, contracts, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and investments.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/coated-fabric-market-102546







An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/coated-fabric-market-102546







Drivers & Restraints:



Increasing Automotive Production to Propel Growth

Coated fabrics are majorly used in vehicles to improve the feel and appearance of their interior. Varnish or oil finishes, plastics, lacquer, rubber, PVC, and resins are some of the materials that are extensively used to process or coat fabric. Automotive coated fabric is oil-repellent, rot-proof, UV resistant, water resistant, and anti-corrosive. Nowadays, numerous automotive manufacturers are using OMNAVA coated fabric upholsteries to enhance a vehicle’s performance, provide impressive design, excellent touch, durable performance, low emissions, and environmental features. OMNOVA delivers auto OEMs superior quality fabric. Overall, increasing production of automotive and rising per capita income are set to augment the coated fabrics market growth in the coming years. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may hinder the market growth.



Competitive Landscape:



Key Players Aim to Strengthen Position through Strategic Partnerships

The market is highly competitive. Renowned organizations are mainly aiming to gain the maximum share by adopting the strategy of collaboration and partnership. Companies, such as Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Trelleborg, Fothergill Group, and SRF Limited are the dominant companies in terms of share.



Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the companies operating in the coated fabric market. They are as follows;

B&V Membrane

SRF Limited

Low & Bonar

Fothergill Group

J K Texbond Pvt. Ltd.

Trelleborg

Ajy Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

CANADIAN GENERAL TOWER

Sioen Industries NV

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Bobet Group

MarvelVinyls

Other prominent key players





Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/coated-fabric-market-102546







Segmentation:

Government Rules Regarding Vehicle Safety to Favor Growth of Transportation Segment

Based on application, the market is fragmented into industrial, furniture, transportation, protective clothing, and others. Out of these, the transportation segment is projected to generate the largest coated fabrics market share during the forthcoming period fueled by the ongoing development in rail and road transportation, as well as surging sales of automobiles. These products are used the most in the automotive sector for making interiors, air bags, seats, roofing, and seat belts. Above that, the governments of several countries are putting forward various strict norms and regulations regarding vehicle safety and security. It is, in turn, aiding the manufacturers in installing air bags in every vehicle. Also, high demand for passenger and commercial vehicles would spur growth of this segment. The protective clothing segment held a share of 18.70% in 2018.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Growth of Construction Industry

In terms of region, the market is classified into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 7.3 billion coated fabrics market revenue. This growth is attributable to the upsurging demand for protective clothing from chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Apart from that, the FDA has imposed strict rules and regulations. In Canada and the U.S., increasing usage of protective clothing and industrial machinery applications has given rise to rapid industrialization.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to lead the market throughout the forecast period because of the expansion of the construction industry. China is the main growth contributor as it is considered to be the prominent producer of motor vehicles, upholstered furniture, accessories, and apparels. India is also showcasing high industrialization owing to the existence of several reputed manufacturing companies. In Europe, the market would grow considerably in the coming years because of the rising production of automotive in the U.K. and Germany.





Quick Buy - Coated Fabric Market Research Report - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102546







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Coated Fabric Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Polymer Coated Fabric Rubber Coated Fabric Fabric Backed Wall Coverings



TOC Continued….!



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/coated-fabric-market-102546





Below are a couple of the crucial industry developments:

May 2019 : Spradling International Marine, a provider of high quality vinyl products headquartered in Alabama, teamed up with Pletcher Sales, a textiles company based in Indiana. It would enable the latter in providing interior solutions and coated fabrics to the recreational vehicle (RV) industry.





: Spradling International Marine, a provider of high quality vinyl products headquartered in Alabama, teamed up with Pletcher Sales, a textiles company based in Indiana. It would enable the latter in providing interior solutions and coated fabrics to the recreational vehicle (RV) industry. July 2018: Trelleborg AB, an engineering group based in Sweden, completed the acquisition of Laminating Coating Technologies, Inc., a privately owned company headquartered in the U.S. This acquisition would help the former in strengthening its position in the market, as well as improve the company’s product offering.



Have a Look ate Related Research Insights:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Product (Head Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Fall Protection Protective Footwear, Hand Protection, and Others), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Matrix (Polymer matrix composites, Ceramic matrix composites and Metal matrix composites), by Polymer matrix composites (Fiber {Glass, Carbon, Aramid} and Resin {Thermoset, Thermoplastics}), by Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Aramid Fiber Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Para, Meta and Others), By Application (Security & Protection, Frictional Materials, Rubber reinforcement, Optical fiber, Tire reinforcement, Electrical insulation, Aerospace and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Fiberglass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Roving & Yarn, Strands & Pellets, Mats, Fabric & Cloth, Others), By Type (E-Glass, S-Glass, Others), By Resin Type (Thermosetting, Thermoplastic), By Application (Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transport, Industrial, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Adhesives & Sealants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Adhesive Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt), By Adhesive Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Consumer/DIY, Automotive & Transportation), By Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide), By Sealant Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Interior Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Fabrics, Composites, Leather {Synthetic and Natural}, and Others), By Application (Dashboard, Seats, Airbags & Seat belts, Door panel & trims, Carpet and headliners, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Ceramics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Traditional, Advanced), By Application (Tiles, Sanitary Wares, Abrasives, Pottery, Bricks & Pipes, Others), By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial, Medical, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.