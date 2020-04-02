New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fatty Esters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485910/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$889.5 Million by the year 2025, GMS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GMS will reach a market size of US$44.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$153.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
FATTY ESTERS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fatty Esters Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Dominate Global Fatty Esters Market, Developing Economies Drive Momentum
Glycerol Monostearate Dominates the Market by Segment
Food Sector Holds a Major Share of the Market, Personal Care & Cosmetics to Register the Fastest Growth
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Spur Fatty Esters Demand
Exhibit 1: Food and Beverage Additives Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Additive
Exhibit 2: Global Emulsifiers Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type
Exhibit 3: Global Emulsifiers Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Application
Exhibit 4: Global Emulsifiers Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type
Market Buoyed by the Fat Replacement Trend
Exhibit 5: World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries
Robust Demand for Personal Care Products & Cosmetics: A Strong Growth Driver
Exhibit 6: Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics, Hair Care & Skin Care, Perfumes & Fragrances and Others
Exhibit 7: Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Region/Country
Exhibit 8: Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment
Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Major Influencing Factor
Obesity: Facts & Figures
Exhibit 9: World Obesity Prevalence (2019): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries
Exhibit 10: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025
Automotive Industry to Recover, Driving the Demand for Fatty Esters Used as Functional Fluids
Opportunity Indicators
Exhibit 11: Global Passenger Cars Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2018 (in Thousand Units)
Exhibit 12: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2018 (in Thousand Units)
Drug Delivery Application of MCT Oil in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market
Animal Feed: A Major End-Use Application
Exhibit 13: Global Animal Feed Additives Market (2020) - Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region/Country
Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Fatty Esters
Exhibit 14: Global Dietary Supplements Market (2020): Breakdown of Value Sales (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region
Exhibit 15: World Vitamins Market by Geographic Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region
Exhibit 16: World Functional Foods & Beverages Market by Geographic Region (2020): Breakdown of Value Sales (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region
Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME): Superior than Diesel
Exhibit 17: Petroleum Diesel vs. Biodiesel - Breakdown of Emissions Indexed to Petroleum Diesel (Petroleum Diesel = 100)
Fatty Acid Methyl Esters: Global Market Scenario
Increasing Production and Shift toward Biodiesel to Impel Ester Market
Rising Biodiesel Production in Brazil
Eco-friendly and Economical Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Produced by Fermentation of Biomass
Biodiesel Gains Market Significance
Exhibit 18: Global Biofuel Blending Targets
Exhibit 19: Global Biodiesel Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biodiesel Production by Geographic Region
Exhibit 20: World Biodiesel Market by Country (2018): Production of Biodiesel for Select Countries (in Billion Liters)
Exhibit 21: Global Biofuel Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biofuel Production by Geographic Region
Exhibit 22: Global Biofuels Market (2018): Breakdown of Biofuel Production by Country in Thousand tonnes Oil Equivalent
Challenges Faced by the Biodiesel Industry
Specialty Esters to Drive the Market
Bacteria: Novel Sources of Fatty Esters
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Key Fatty Ester Segments
Glyceryl Monostearate
Applications
Isopropyl Esters
Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil
Applications
Other Fatty Esters
Glycol Esters (Polyethylene Glycol Esters)
Polyol Esters
Sorbitan Esters
Sucrose Esters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fatty Esters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Fatty Esters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: GMS (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: GMS (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: GMS (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: MCT Oil (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: MCT Oil (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: MCT Oil (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: IPP & IPM (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: IPP & IPM (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: IPP & IPM (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2
to 2025
Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Food (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Food (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Food (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Personal Care & Cosmetics (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Functional Fluids (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Functional Fluids (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Functional Fluids (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Biodiesel Market in the US
Exhibit 23: US Biodiesel Production (in Million Gallons): 2010-2018
Growing Consumer Focus on Healthy Eating Aids Market Growth
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Fatty Esters Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Fatty Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Fatty Esters Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Regulations
Market Analytics
Table 34: Canadian Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Fatty Esters Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 36: Fatty Esters Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Fatty Esters Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Fatty Esters Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Fatty Esters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Fatty Esters Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Fatty Esters Market in US$ Thousand by End- Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Personal Care Ingredients Market
Exhibit 24: Chinese Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sale by Product Segment
China to Emerge as the Leader of Second Generation Biofuels
Exhibit 25: Biofuel Production in China (in 000 Metric Tons Equivalent): 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 46: Chinese Fatty Esters Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Fatty Esters Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Fatty Esters Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
A Mature Market
Biodiesel Market in Europe
Exhibit 26: EU Biodiesel and Renewable Diesel Production in Million Liters: 2012-2019
Exhibit 27: EU Biodiesel & HVo Consumption by Country: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Fatty Esters Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Fatty Esters Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Fatty Esters Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 56: Fatty Esters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Fatty Esters Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Fatty Esters Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Fatty Esters Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Fatty Esters Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Fatty Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Fatty Esters Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Fatty Esters Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Fatty Esters Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Fatty Esters Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Fatty Esters Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Fatty Esters Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Fatty Esters Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Fatty Esters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Fatty Esters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Fatty Esters Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Fatty Esters Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 87: Fatty Esters Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Fatty Esters Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Fatty Esters Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Fatty Esters Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Fatty Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Fatty Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 98: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Fatty Esters Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Personal Care Industry: A Major Market
Future Biofuel Trends in Asia-Pacific
Market Analytics
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Fatty Esters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Fatty Esters Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Fatty Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Green Fuel Prominence Increasing in Australia
Market Analytics
Table 112: Fatty Esters Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Fatty Esters Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Fatty Esters Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Indian Biofuel Market Driven by the Need for Improving Energy Security
Market Analytics
Table 118: Indian Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Fatty Esters Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 120: Fatty Esters Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Fatty Esters Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Fatty Esters Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Fatty Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 126: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Fatty Esters Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fatty Esters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fatty Esters Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Biodiesel Production and Consumption Growing Exponentially
Latin American Countries Make Steady Progress in BioDiesel Production
Market Analytics
Table 136: Latin American Fatty Esters Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 137: Fatty Esters Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Fatty Esters Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Fatty Esters Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Fatty Esters Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Fatty Esters Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 145: Argentinean Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 146: Fatty Esters Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Fatty Esters Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Fatty Esters Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Brazil - A Leading Producer of Biofuels
Market Analytics
Table 151: Fatty Esters Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Fatty Esters Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Fatty Esters Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Fatty Esters Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Fatty Esters Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Fatty Esters Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Fatty Esters Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Fatty Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Fatty Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 168: Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Fatty Esters Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Fatty Esters Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 174: Fatty Esters Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009,2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Fatty Esters Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Fatty Esters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Fatty Esters Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Fatty Esters Market in US$ Thousand by End- Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Fatty Esters Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 185: Fatty Esters Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Fatty Esters Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Fatty Esters Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Fatty Esters Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Fatty Esters Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Fatty Esters Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fatty Esters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Fatty Esters Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Fatty Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 198: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Fatty Esters Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Fatty Esters Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Fatty Esters Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Fatty Esters Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Fatty Esters Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Fatty Esters Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Fatty Esters Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Fatty Esters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Fatty Esters Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: Fatty Esters Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 110 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 118)
