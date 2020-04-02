WICHITA, Kan., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial equipment distribution and service company C&B Equipment has purchased the assets of Ozark Pumps & Parts, resulting in an ownership change with C&B becoming the owner of Ozark Pumps & Parts. The new company name is C&B Equipment Midwest. The location will be moving from Bella Vista to the Russellville, Arkansas area.

To ensure a smooth transition, departing Ozark Pumps & Parts president and owner William (Bill) Carroll will train C&B Equipment's new Arkansas & Oklahoma territory manager, Thomas (Tommy) Johnson, over the next six months.

The acquisition will expand Kansas-based C&B Equipment's presence in Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma and provide access to engineering, new applications, and new equipment packages and solutions to current and future industrial customers.

"We are excited about the opportunities this brings to expand our footprint in these territories and to offer new services at a value package to existing Ozark Pumps & Parts customers," said Dennis Noyes, President of C&B Equipment.

For Carroll, it was a shared commitment to service that drew him to the deal.

"I didn't want to hand over the reins to just anyone," he said. "Ozark Pumps & Parts has served industrial customers for over 20 years, and we've built many relationships. I wanted to ensure that our customers would continue to receive the personalized service and quality products that they need to keep their businesses going strong. C&B has also been in business for decades and they share our values."

Noyes echoed the sentiment. "All of the resources of C&B Equipment will be put to use to support Ozark Pumps & Parts customers and the Arkansas and Oklahoma territories. We look forward to helping customers there increase their uptime with engineered solutions and the most reliable, efficient products."

About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial and municipal equipment distribution and service company for pumps, mechanical seals, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering and field service, and repair support.

C&B provides services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, the Texas Panhandle, and the southern half of Illinois. They serve customers from a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, biodiesel and ethanol production, wastewater treatment, municipalities, food and pharma, power generation and more.

C&B's consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering™ brings to customers.

For more information, visit www.cbeuptime.com.

-###-

Dennis Noyes, President C&B Equipment 316.262.5156 dnoyes@cbeuptime.com