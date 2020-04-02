PHOENIX, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gary Covert Consulting, a global executive advisory and coaching consultancy, today announced a partnership with Innovation Minds, a leading provider of holistic Idea Management solutions. Through the partnership, Covert can now deploy the robust innovation management software from Innovation Minds in both existing and new client engagements to help leaders and their organizations innovate more effectively.



Gary Covert Consulting will leverage the Ideal Management Platform from Innovation Minds to bring innovation conversations with clients into an environment that keeps participants engaged using cutting-edge social engagement mechanisms, includes straightforward campaign management utilities, and produces feedback-based analytics which empower managers to prioritize and align top initiatives quickly. The Idea Management Platform allows participants to discuss, brainstorm, generate, and prioritize ideas. The platform’s built-in impact scoring then enables program managers to identify the most viable or impactful new concepts quickly.

“Successful leaders know that innovation is a prerequisite for sustained growth and that great ideas can come from practically anyone inside of an organization,” said Gary Covert, founder at Gary Covert Consulting. “The Idea Management Platform allows us to move beyond glorified suggestion boxes and into a world-class collaboration platform built to solve for both broad inclusion and capturing the sparks of genius previously trapped inside of the minds of employees. Creativity, and the ability to turn great ideas into real programs, are central to high-performance leadership, and I look forward to deploying this powerful technology with clients.”

“Gary works with the executives that run some of the most admired companies around the world, and we are thrilled about his decision to bring our Idea Management Platform into his client engagements,” said Bala Balasubramaniam, founder and chief technology officer at Innovation Minds. “By combining his expertise in strategy and talent development with our innovation platform, Gary will be able to help corporate leaders unlock their full potential and, by extension, the full potential of their organizations.”

To learn how your company can benefit from transformative executive consulting backed up by a world-class innovation management platform to fast-track innovation, please contact Gary Covert at gary@garycovertconsulting.com .

About Gary Covert Consulting

Gary Covert Consulting exists to empower leaders with the tools to develop exceptional talent, keep strategic focus, and innovate continuously without burning out. The Company’s clients are high-potential leaders and critical decision-makers who work in complex, fast-paced environments with demanding stakeholders and hail from a diverse range of industries, including logistics, technology, global hospitality, eye health, restaurants, healthcare, financial services, engineering and construction, mining, and oil exploration and production. Gary Covert Consulting clients regularly report improvements in profits, a more powerful drive for results, higher-functioning teams, significant gains in individual and leadership effectiveness, and recognition of top leaders in the business press. For more information, visit https://garycovertconsulting.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Gary Covert Consulting name and logo are the trademarks of Gary Covert Consulting; other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Innovation Minds

Innovation Minds is a Silicon Valley company formed by passionate people to empower aspiring Innovators and Entrepreneurs-In-Residence. We accelerate innovation for game-changing results by providing an integrated crowdsourcing platform that fuses the online world with live events that engage employees, partners, and customers. Innovation Minds has brought extensive experience in emerging technologies and products to world-class clients, including Fannie Mae, LinkedIn, PayPal, and Red Bull. For more information about Innovation Minds and to schedule a demonstration of the Idea Management Platform, please visit https://innovationminds.com/schedule-demo/ .

