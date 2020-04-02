LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” today announced a comprehensive effort to help those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, including a $75,000 donation to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, the launch of its customer assistance program and increased compensation for on-site employees.
“We recognize that the global spread of coronavirus has serious financial implications for millions of families,” said FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter. “We want to do what we can to ensure our customers, communities and employees have the resources needed to get through these challenging times.”
To date, FirstBank’s efforts for qualified individuals include:
Additionally, FirstBank is extending financial flexibility to customers, who are taking unpaid time off due to quarantine and whose employer does not offer paid leave in these circumstances. Examples of these initiatives include:
FirstBank is taking necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers. For instance, the majority of FirstBank locations are accessible via drive-up or by appointment only, while other branches have been temporarily closed. An up-to-date list of active locations can be found on FirstBank’s branch status page.
It also expanded its remote working capabilities, and is following strict adherence to all cleaning procedures and social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
FirstBank has donated $75,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund. Formed by the State of Colorado and Mile High United Way, the fund will provide flexible resources to the communities hit hardest by the pandemic. The bank is also working with Arizona Gives Day to promote and fundraise for Arizona’s Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund.
“This is an unprecedented time with unknown economic consequences, and we’re grateful we can give back to the individuals and communities that will undoubtedly need our support,” added Reuter.
“Fortunately, FirstBank is in a strong financial position. We have always prioritized long-term stability and smart, conservative lending over quick gains. That approach has helped us come out of several economic downturns stronger than before. We’re confident that will be the case this time around.”
FirstBank will continue to adhere to state and CDC guidelines, and make adjustments to its operations, employee policy, and customer assistance program as needed.
About FirstBank
FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.
*Interest rate accommodations will be offered to impacted customers who contact the bank prior to April 15, 2020. New customers will need to open a deposit account in order to access a cash reserve line of credit. A minimum monthly payment on both credit cards and cash reserves will still be required, but it will be allocated entirely to the principal amount as no interest will be charged.
