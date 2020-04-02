ITASCA, Ill., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced their Flexera Partner of the Year awards. Top honors were given to SoftwareONE, Softline Group and TMG (The Mastermind Group) for exceptional work in providing high-quality solutions and services that drive success, business value and a strong return on investment for customers.
“We congratulate our Partner of the Year award winners,” said Cindy Grogan, Vice President of Global Alliances at Flexera. “Each organization provides deep expertise and innovation around Flexera solutions. They display an exceptional ability to understand customer needs and solve business challenges around IT visibility, informed IT management and cloud control.”
Flexera solutions are sold, supported, serviced and managed by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners. Flexera is committed to a PartnerFirst model with a structure that builds efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships emphasizing joint growth planning, business development and marketing activities.
Award winners:
Flexera helps business leaders succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting full visibility into, and control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps organizations unravel IT complexity and maximize business value from their technology investments. For more than 30 years, our 1200+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers optimize IT to achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.
