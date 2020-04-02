ITASCA, Ill., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced their Flexera Partner of the Year awards. Top honors were given to SoftwareONE, Softline Group and TMG (The Mastermind Group) for exceptional work in providing high-quality solutions and services that drive success, business value and a strong return on investment for customers.



“We congratulate our Partner of the Year award winners,” said Cindy Grogan, Vice President of Global Alliances at Flexera. “Each organization provides deep expertise and innovation around Flexera solutions. They display an exceptional ability to understand customer needs and solve business challenges around IT visibility, informed IT management and cloud control.”

Flexera solutions are sold, supported, serviced and managed by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners. Flexera is committed to a PartnerFirst model with a structure that builds efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships emphasizing joint growth planning, business development and marketing activities.

Award winners:

SoftwareONE : A leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, SoftwareONE established themselves as a premier partner in North America. SoftwareONE provides a tremendous amount of value to customers by helping them design, buy, implement and manage their software estate leveraging Flexera solutions, while increasing customers’ time to value through managed services. SoftwareONE was named the North American Partner of the Year.

Softline Group : This leading European IT consulting group focusing on IT asset management in areas of hardware and software asset management, information and IT security, cloud and future datacenter and digital workplace, was awarded EMEA Partner of the Year for implementing and managing Flexera solutions in numerous successful projects, and helping customers save costs and optimize their IT assets.

: This leading European IT consulting group focusing on IT asset management in areas of hardware and software asset management, information and IT security, cloud and future datacenter and digital workplace, was awarded for implementing and managing Flexera solutions in numerous successful projects, and helping customers save costs and optimize their IT assets. TMG (The Mastermind Group) : An industry leader in the APAC region, TMG delivers a range of ITAM project and managed services for large enterprises. TMG was awarded APAC Partner of the Year for the second year running. They are recognized for subject matter expertise and proven ability in providing innovative end-to-end IT asset management services and solutions. With an elite team of licensing and contract specialists, business analysts and certified technical asset engineers, TMG continues to consistently deliver and exceed customer expectations.

ABOUT FLEXERA

Flexera helps business leaders succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting full visibility into, and control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps organizations unravel IT complexity and maximize business value from their technology investments. For more than 30 years, our 1200+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers optimize IT to achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

