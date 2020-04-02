Sydney, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on USA outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Synopsis
Growth in the US mobile subscriber base remains strong, with a penetration rate of about 127%. Declining revenue from voice services is compensated for by high growth in mobile data use, itself supported by upgraded networks based on LTE technologies. Smartphone penetration is also high, which had encouraged mobile data use among subscribers. The major operators, led by AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US, have partnered with vendors to trial 5G technologies and services and will be expanding their commercial services into 2019 or 2020. In addition, operators are working on the potential of NB-IoT, LTE-U and LTE-A technologies, in some respects as complementary technologies supported by 5G.
Major recent developments include the complex reserve auction for spectrum in the 600MHz band, which raised more than $19 billion. Although network operators must wait for spectrum allocations to be concluded, the additional 70MHz made available will go far to supporting mobile broadband in rural areas and improving network capacity.
In addition to the auction of 28GHz spectrum in late 2018 the FCC plans other auction in 2019 (for spectrum in the 24GHz, 37GHz, 39GHz and 49GHz bands) to increase the amount of spectrum available for 5G.
This report provides analyses as well as key statistics and forecasts on the US mobile market. It also assesses telcos’ strategies, regulatory policies, and developments in the deployment of emerging technologies.
Key developments:
- T-Mobile US merger with Sprint concluded;
- Sprint signs MVNO deal with Altice USA;
- Auction 103 finishes, raising $7.56 billion;
- FCC authorises the use of LTE-U devices in the under-utilised 5GHz band;
- AT&T launches national LTE-M service;
- T-Mobile US secures additional 700MHz blocks for $1.3 billion;
- AT&T closes down 2G infrastructure, reassigns spectrum for LTE;
- Report update includes telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2019, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless, Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile US, TracFone, MetroPCS Communications, Leap Wireless, Frontline, Alltel, US Cellular; Clearwire.
Table of Contents
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Public Safety Network
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Spectrum
- AWS spectrum
- 600MHz
- 800MHz
- 2GHz
- 700MHz
- 1900MHz
- 3.5GHz
- mmWave spectrum
- Spectrum swaps and acquisitions
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- Verizon
- US Cellular
- AT&T
- T-Mobile US
- Sprint
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
- NB-IoT
- Major mobile operators
- Industry body
- AT&T
- Verizon Wireless
- T-Mobile US
- Failed merger with MetroPCS
- Interest from Iliad
- Interest from Softbank
- Sprint Corporation
- MVNOs
- Mobile content and applications
- Mobile music
- M-payment
- M-commerce
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Mobile market revenue, roaming revenue, ARPU – 2009 – 2017
- Table 2 – Mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2020
- Table 3 – Mobile voice traffic – 2012 – 2018
- Table 4 – Mobile data traffic – 2011 – 2017
- Table 5 – Mobile data-only devices in use – 2013 – 2017
- Table 6 – Messaging traffic (SMS, MMS) – 2005 – 2018
- Table 7 – Active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2008 – 2020
- Table 8 – LTE mobile broadband coverage broadband subscribers and penetration – 2012 - 2016
- Table 9 – Verizon Wireless LTE devices on network– 2011 – 2016
- Table 10 – M2M connections – 2009 – 2016
- Table 11 – Development of AT&T Mobility’s financial data – 2010 – 2019
- Table 12 – AT&T wireless subscribers – 2002 – 2019
- Table 13 – Verizon wireless financial data by sector – 2010 – 2019
- Table 14 – Verizon wireless subscribers – 2010 – 2019
- Table 15 – T-Mobile US wireless subscribers – 2010 – 2019
- Table 16 – T-Mobile US own-branded subscribers – 2010 – 2019
- Table 17 – T-Mobile US ARPU (€, annualised) – 2009 – 2019
- Table 18 – T-Mobile US ARPU ($, annualised) – 2012 – 2019
- Table 19 – T-Mobile US financial data – 2010 – 2019
- Table 20 – Sprint wireless financial data – 2009 – 2019
- Table 21 – Sprint subscribers – 2010 – 2018
- Table 22 – Sprint blended ARPU – 2011 – 2018
- Table 23 – Historic - Mobile market revenue, roaming revenue, ARPU – 2000 – 2009
- Table 24 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration – 2002 – 2009
- Table 25 – Historic - AT&T Mobility financial data – 2004 – 2018
- Table 26 – Historic - AT&T wireless subscribers – 2002 – 2009
- Table 27 – Historic - Verizon wireless subscribers – 2005 – 2009
- Table 28 – Historic - T-Mobile US wireless subscribers – 2003 – 2009
- Table 29 – Historic - MetroPCS financial data – 2007 – 2012
- Table 30 – Historic - MetroPCS subscribers – 2007 – 2012
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Mobile subscribers and penetration – 2002 – 2020
- Chart 2 – Active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2008 – 2020
- Chart 3 – Development of AT&T Mobility’ financial data – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 4 – Verizon wireless financial data by sector– 2010 – 2019
- Chart 5 – Verizon wireless subscribers – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 6 – T-Mobile US subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 7 – T-Mobile US financial data – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 8 – Sprint financial data – 2009 – 2019
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – AWS spectrum auction – January 2015
- Exhibit 2 – mmWave spectrum auctions – May/June 2019
- Exhibit 3 – mmWave spectrum auction – February 2020
