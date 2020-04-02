New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379599/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.2 Billion Units by the year 2025, Radial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 34.9 Million Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 35.4 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Radial will reach a market size of 117.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 208.3 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Tires: An Introduction
Definitions of Key Tire components
Elements of Tire Designing
Dynamics of Design Element of Tires
Trade-Off between Fuel-Efficient and Non-Fuel-Efficient Tires
Developments in Design
Exhibit 1: Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
Types of Automotive Tires
Radial Tires
Bias Tires
Exhibit 2: Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type
Exhibit 3: Body Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type for Radial and Bias Ply Tires
Advantages of Radial Tires over Bias Tires
Wide-Base Tires
Tire Classification and Segmentation by Vehicle Type
Passenger Car Tires
Bus Tires
Truck Tires
Two Wheeler Tires
Off-The-Road Tires
Tire Recycling
Exhibit 4: Growing Volumes of Reclaimed Rubber Highlights the Progressive Improvements Made in Scrap Tire Recycling: Global Reclaimed Rubber Market (in Kilo Tons) for the years 2014, 2016 and 2022
Tires: The Most Important Part of the Automobile
Rising Automobile Production and Technological Advances Set Perfect Stage for Growth of Global Tire Market
Recent Market Activity
China and Other Developed Regions Exhibit Faster Growth Pace
Exhibit 5: World Tires Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, Other Emerging Regions and Developed Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025
Exhibit 6: World Tires Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025
Stable Economic Scenario to Positively Influence Automotive Tires Market
Exhibit 7: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Key Growth Drivers in Nutshell
Anticipated Increase in Vehicle Production
Increasing Automotive Sales
Rising Adoption of High-Performance Tires
Rising LCV Sales to Benefit Radial Tires
Extended Operating Lifespan of Vehicles
Increasing Competition and Sophisticated Manufacturing Processes
Coronavirus Outbreak Catches Automotive and Tire Industries Off-Guard
Competitive Landscape
Exhibit 8: Bridgestone & Next Door Rival Michelin Fight It Out for Market Supremacy: Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the Global Tires Market for the Year 2019
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bad Road Conditions & Increased Risk of Punctures Drive Demand for Run-Flat Tires & Self-Sealing Tires
Hitting Saturation in Developed Countries, Radialization Continues to Bulldoze Growth in Tire Markets in Emerging Countries
Exhibit 9: China Leads Tire Radialization Growth in terms of Domestic Consumption and Exports: Chinese Production of Passenger Car Radial (PCR) and Light Truck Radial (LTR) Tires (In Million Units) for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2025
Airless Tires Emerge Over the Horizon
Tire Replacement Needs among the Growing Global Vehicle Population Drives Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Exhibit 10: Rising Vehicle Density Expands the Addressable Market for Replacement Tires in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the Years 2017 and 2020
Exhibit 11: Tire Aftermarket, a Cyclical Market Dependent on the Replacement Cycle: Automotive Tire Replacement Cycle (in Number of Years) by Region for the Year 2019
Retreaded Tires: An Important Niche in the Aftermarket
Automobile Production Trends Dictate Growth in the OEM Tires Market
Exhibit 12: Surplus Automobile Production Capacity Especially in China Bodes Well for Tire Demand in the OEM Market: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Growing Investments in Fleet Expansion in the Logistics Industry Against the Backdrop of Improving Trade to Benefit Demand for CV Tires
Improving Outlook for Intra-Regional & Inter-Regional Trade Expands Establishment of Inland Logistics Hubs
Exhibit 13: A Futuristic Eco-Friendly Tire Concept, Airless Tires Continue to Elicit Development Focus from Leading Tire Manufacturers: Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018 and 2024
eCommerce Catalyzes Urban Logistics
What Does it Mean for the CV Tires Market?
Exhibit 14: Projected Expansion of Vehicle Fleet Supported by the Growth in E-Commerce Logistics to Benefit Demand for Commercial Vehicle Tires: Global E-Commerce Logistics Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018 and 2023
Focus on Smart Transportation & Increased Investments in BRT to Benefit Demand for Bus Tires
Exhibit 15: Popularly Referred to as Rail on Rubber Tires, BRTs to Generate Strong Demand for Bus Tires: Global Number of Heavy Duty Transit Buses (In 000) by Country for the Year 2018 and 2022
Need for Convenient & Affordable Urban Mobility in Developing Markets Drives Demand for Two Wheelers & Two-Wheeler Tires
Exhibit 16: As the Smart Choice for Urban Mobility in Crowded Cities, Projected Gains in Sales of Two Wheelers Catalyzes Demand Opportunities for OEM Two Wheeler Tires: Global Spending on Two Wheelers (In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
An Overview on Off-The-Road (OTR) Tires Industry - The Niche Market Segment
Strong Demand Cues and Rising Mechanization to Impel Off-The- Road Tire Market
New Tire Materials Present Expansion Opportunities
Construction & Mining Equipment Segment to Post Fastest Growth
Healthy Recovery in Global Construction Industry Bodes Well for Tires for Off-Road Construction Vehicles
Exhibit 17: As a Key Underlying Demand Driver, the Stable Outlook for the Construction Industry Strengthens the Baseline Growth Forecasts of Construction Vehicle Tires: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
Exhibit 18: Projected Need for Construction Vehicles in line With the Expected Recovery in the Industry’s Outlook to Expand the Market Opportunity for Construction Tires in the OEM Market: Global Spending on Construction Vehicles (In US$ Billion) by Vehicle Type for the Years 2017 & 2020
Strong Demand for below 31-Inch Tires
Original Equipment Continues to Hold Major Share
USA and Asia: The Key Markets
Technological Advancements Augment Market Growth
Product Innovation & Capacity Expansion Remain Key Strategies
Healthy Upswing in Agrarian Economies Drives Demand for Agricultural Vehicle Tires
Continuous Innovation in Farm Tires Targeted to Improve Performance to Benefit Growth Patterns
Exhibit 19: Projected Growth in CAPEX Spending on Agricultural Vehicles & Machinery Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of OEM Agricultural Tires: Global Sales of Agricultural Vehicles (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2016 and 2020
High Performance Advanced Tires: Rising Automotive Production and Favorable Regulations Fuel Growth
Increasing Focus on Safety & Fuel Economy
Stringent Regulations for Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission
Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for Tires
Exhibit 20: As the Key Demographic Driver of Automobile Growth, Middle Class Population in Asia Represents the Most Prominent Indirect Demand Driver for Tires : Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2022 & 2030
Exhibit 21: Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Technology Developments in Tire Cords Remain Crucial to the Tire Market
Exhibit 22: Strong Growth of the Tire Cord Market Bodes Well for the Tire Industry: Global Consumption of Tire Cord (In Metric Tons) By Material Type for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Engineering Tire Tread Patterns, the Most Complex Part of Tire Engineering
Growing Role of Nanotechnology Offers Benefits That Cover the Entire Life-Cycle of Tires
Climate Change and Harsher Winters Drive Demand for Winter Tires
Exhibit 23: With Melting Oceans Causing Cold Winter Storms & Snowfalls, Demand for Winter Tires Receives a Major Boost: Global Sales of Winter Tire (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2022
Innovation in Green Tire Construction, Vitally Important For Sustainable Growth of the Tires Market
Raw Material Pricing Scenario: A Major Determinant of Manufacturer Profitability
Natural Rubber (NR) Prices Begin to Strengthen After 4 Years of Price Erosion
Tight Supply of Synthetic Rubber (SR), Higher Prices Squeeze Manufacturer Profit Margins
Exhibit 24: Accounting for Over 45% in Total Cost of Tire Production, Rubber Prices Remain the Prime Determinant of Competitive Tire Pricing Capabilities: Percentage of Tire Raw Material Cost Breakdown by Material Type
Exhibit 25: Firming Up of Rubber Prices, Price Sensitivity in the Retail Tires Market & the Resulting Inability to Pass on Increased Cost to the Customer to Deflate Tire Manufacturers’ Profit Margins: Thailand and Malaysian Natural Rubber Prices (In US$ Per Kg) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018
EU Tire Regulations to Give Established Players a Much Needed Boost
Key Market Restraints and Challenges
Rising Adoption of Retreading Tires
Volatile Prices of Raw Materials
Table 1: Tires Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Tires Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Tires Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Radial (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Radial (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Radial (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Bias (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Bias (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Bias (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Trucks (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Trucks (Vehicle Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Trucks (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Buses (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Buses (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Buses (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Two-Wheelers (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Two-Wheelers (Vehicle Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Two-Wheelers (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Off-The-Road (Vehicle Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Off-The-Road (Vehicle Type) Global Historic Demand in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Off-The-Road (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Replacement (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Replacement (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Replacement (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: OEM (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: OEM (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: OEM (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Exhibit 26: Leading Brands in the US Replacement Passenger Tires Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Brand
Exhibit 27: Leading Brands in the US Replacement Light Truck Tires Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Brand
Exhibit 28: Leading Brands in the US Replacement Medium/Heavy Truck Tires Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Brand
Exhibit 29: US Market for Rear Farm Tires by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of OEM and Replacement by Radial and Bias Tires
Exhibit 30: Leading Brands in the US Radial Rear Replacement Farm Tires Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Brand
Exhibit 31: Leading Brands in the US Bias Rear Replacement Farm Tires Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Brand
Exhibit 32: US Market for Consumer Tires (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Sales by Distribution Channel
Exhibit 33: North American Tires Manufacturing Plant Capacities (in Thousand Units Per Day) by Select Leading Tire Manufacturers As of January 2018
United States: An Important Market for Tires
Onshoring of Tire Manufacturing to Infuse New Optimism
A Glimpse of Recent Tire CAPEX Announcements in the US
Exhibit 34: US Tire Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumer Sales by Brand Type
Exhibit 35: US Truck Tire Replacement Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenue by Category
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Tires Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Tires Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Tires Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Tires Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Tires Market in the United States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Tires Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Tires Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Tires Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 39: Tires Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Tires Historic Market Review by Product Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 42: Tires Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Tires Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 45: Tires Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Tires Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Tires Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Units by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Tires Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Overview of Japanese Tire Industry
Exhibit 36: Japanese Production of Automotive Tires (in Million Units) for the Period 2011-2018
Market Analytics
Table 49: Japanese Market for Tires: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Tires Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Tires Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Tires: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Tires Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Tires Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tires in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Tires Market in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Tires Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Market Overview
Presence of Huge Automotive Manufacturing Industry Makes China a Lucrative Market for Tires
Challenges Imposed on Chinese Tire Manufacturers by the EU Labeling System
Will Automotive Manufacturing Including Tires Shift From China to the United States?
Chinese Ministry to Push for Achieving Optimum Radialization
Market Analytics
Table 58: Chinese Tires Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Tires Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Tires Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Tires Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Tires Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Tires Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Tires in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Tires Market Review in China in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Tires Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
A Major Regional Market for Tires
Factors Influencing the European Tires Market
Major Trends in Tire Manufacture
Low Rolling Resistance Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market
Small Companies Dominate in Specialized Niches
Government Laws Push Demand for Winter Tires
Upward Brand Mobility to Benefit in the Long Term as Grading System for Car Tires Take Effect in EU
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Tires Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Tires Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Tires Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Tires Market in Europe in Thousand Units by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Tires Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Tires Market in Europe in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Tires Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Tires Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Tires Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Units by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Tires Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Tires Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Tires Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Tires Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Tires Market in France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Tires Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Tires Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Tires Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Tires Historic Market Review in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Tires Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
A Brief Insight into German Automobile Market
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 88: Tires Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Tires Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Tires Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Tires Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Tires Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Tires Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Tires Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Tires Market in Retrospect in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Tires Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Tires Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Tires Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Tires Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Tires Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Tires Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Tires Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Tires in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Tires Market Review in Italy in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Tires Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Tires: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Tires Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Tires Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Tires: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Tires Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Tires Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tires in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Tires Market in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Tires Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Tires Historic Market Review by Product Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 117: Tires Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Tires Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 120: Tires Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Tires Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Tires Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Units by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Tires Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Leading Tire Manufactures Invest in Russian Market
Passenger Car and OTR Tires Boost Market Demand
Market Analytics
Table 124: Russian Tires Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Tires Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Tires Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Tires Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Tires Market in Russia by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Tires Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Tires Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Tires Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 132: Tires Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Tires Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Units by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Tires Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Tires Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Tires Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Tires Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Tires Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Units by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Tires Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific to Witness Steady Growth Helping Sustain Demand for OEM Tires
Market Analytics
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: Tires Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Tires Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Tires Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Tires Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Tires Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Tires Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Tires Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Tires Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Tires Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Tires Historic Market Review in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Tires Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
INDIA
Automobile Industry in India
Radialization Gains Prominence in India
Exhibit 37: Indian Tires Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Vehicle Segment
Exhibit 38: Percentage Penetration of Radial Truck and Bus Tires in the Indian Market for the years 2012, 2017 and 2
by Category
India to Emerge as a Hub for Radial Tire Manufacturing
High Rate of Luxury Car Adoption Drives Demand for Radial Tires
Two Wheeler Tire - A Growing Market
TBR Tires Gain Consumer Attention
India: A Niche Market for Tire Materials
Competition
Market Analytics
Table 154: Indian Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Indian Tires Historic Market Review by Product Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 156: Tires Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Indian Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Indian Tires Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 159: Tires Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Indian Tires Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Tires Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Units by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 162: Indian Tires Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 163: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tires: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Tires Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tires Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tires: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Tires Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tires Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tires in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tires Market in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Tires Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Overview of Automobile Industry in Latin America
Market Analytics
Table 172: Latin American Tires Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
Table 173: Tires Market in Latin America in Thousand Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Latin American Tires Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Latin American Tires Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Tires Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: Latin American Tires Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Latin American Tires Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Tires Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Latin American Tires Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Latin American Demand for Tires in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Tires Market Review in Latin America in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Latin American Tires Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 184: Tires Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Brazilian Tires Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Brazilian Tires Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Tires Market in Brazil by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Brazilian Tires Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Brazilian Tires Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Tires Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: Brazilian Tires Historic Market Review in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Brazilian Tires Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Rest of Latin America Tires Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Tires Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Latin America Tires Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Latin America Tires Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Tires Market in Rest of Latin America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Latin America Tires Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Latin America Tires Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Tires Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 201: Tires Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Saudi Arabia: High Demand for Replacement Tires
Market Analytics
Table 202: Rest of World Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Rest of World Tires Historic Market Review by Product Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 204: Tires Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Rest of World Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Rest of World Tires Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 207: Tires Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Rest of World Tires Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Tires Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Units by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of World Tires Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
