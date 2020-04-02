Octopus Apollo VCT plc

2 April 2020

Net asset value

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that as at 31 January 2020 the unaudited NAV of the Company was 45.7 pence per share.

To take account of the Coronavirus outbreak, which has arisen since the 31 January 2020, the Board has reviewed the portfolio at 2 April 2020 in detail and concluded that the current NAV is 42.9 pence per share which will be used for the allotment on 3 April 2020. This NAV change reflects valuation adjustments across the portfolio, which is carried at fair value, resulting from conditions arising from the Coronavirus pandemic, as advised by the Investment Manager and approved by the Board.

Supporting our portfolio companies

We have increased our dialogue with our portfolio companies and continue to provide them with operational support and advice, in relation to accessing various elements of the Government's financial assistance packages as well as other measures to mitigate the impact of the current trading conditions.

We continue to monitor the portfolio very closely and have issued a statement on our website regarding the impact of Coronavirus on Apollo, which can be found here:

https://octopusinvestments.com/coronavirus-updates/coronavirus-and-octopus-apollo-vct/

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

The Offer by the Company remains open for both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 tax years.

