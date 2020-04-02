Portland, OR, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global neural network market was valued at $7.03 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $38.71 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.0% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

The growth in demand for cloud-based solutions, increase in demand for spatial data & analytical tools, and rise in market prediction solutions drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, surged applications areas for deep neural networks are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for neural network market growth. However, lack of trained professionals is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neural-network-market

The global neural network market is segmented based on component, end-use industry, and region. Based on component, it is classified into software and services. The software segment dominated in 2016, with around 66% revenue share of the global market.

The end-use industry segment includes banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), public sector, energy & utilities; retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment dominated the global market with nearly 19% share in 2016. Whereas, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.2% in between 2016-2023 .

Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed for the highest revenue share in 2016, accounting for around 36% share in the neural network market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2326

Major Findings of the Market:

The BFSI segment dominated the global neural network market in 2016, and the aerospace & defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The software segment is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the key players.

The neural network market in North America is projected to be dominant, in terms of market size. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness remarkable growth rate, during the study period.

Key market players analyzed in the research include Afiniti, Ward Systems Group, Inc., Neural Technologies Limited, SwiftKey, NeuralWare, Starmind International AG, NeuroDimension, Inc., Alyuda Research, LLC., OLSOFT LLC, and GMDH LLC.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter