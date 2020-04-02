Cool Day, or Valda as it is called outside the U.S., lozenges are known as one of the world’s first pharmaceutical products. Even after 100 years, Valda remains one of the biggest companies within the pharmaceutical industry. Valda is introducing the Cool Day brand to the American consumer market this year.

Valda sells two-dozen products in 50 countries worldwide, and will now enter the U.S. market with the following Cool Day lozenges: 1) Cool Day Classic is the flagship product, which has been sold worldwide for a century. It helps relieve sore throats with a menthol and eucalyptol refreshing mint taste. 2) Cool Day Diet is the classic lozenge formula without added sugar. Ideally, for restricted diets. 3) Cool Day C jelly drops help you meet your daily recommended dose of vitamin C and support the immune system. 4) Cool Day Plus helps strengthen the immune system and relieve sore throats, hoarseness, and coughs with própolis and ginger. Cool Day Plus is sugar-free.

BOCA RATON, FL, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The official Cool Day refreshing mint lozenges are coming to America.

“We are excited about bringing the Cool Day product line to the United States,” said Luciano Camara, CEO of Valda, which is based in Brazil. “We started more than a century ago by selling Valda pastilles, or lozenges. As we grew in popularity, we added new variations of the original Valda Classic, which will be known as Cool Day in America.”

The original Valda throat lozenge dates back to 1902 when French pharmacist Henri Canonne developed the formula. Twelve years later, the Valda lozenge arrived in Brazil, where it became an instant hit with the Brazilian consumers. Eventually, Valda in 1935 opened a manufacturing plant in Brazil to accommodate the dramatic growth in sales.

More than a century later, the company sells two-dozen Valda products in 50 countries worldwide, and will now enter the U.S. market with the following Cool Day lozenges:

Cool Day Classic is the flagship product, which has been sold worldwide for a century. It helps relieve sore throats with a menthol and eucalyptol refreshing mint taste.

Cool Day Diet is the classic lozenge formula without added sugar. Ideally, for restricted diets.

Cool Day C jelly drops help you meet your daily recommended dose of vitamin C and support the immune system.

Cool Day Plus helps strengthen the immune system and relieve sore throats, hoarseness, and coughs with própolis and ginger. Cool Day Plus is sugar-free.

Today’s pastille’s ingredients include Acacia gum and natural ingredients such as menthol, eucalyptol, própolis, and ginger, which makes Cool Day unique and special.

“Our mission is to develop products that contribute to everyone’s health and well-being by providing the best natural solutions,” Camara said. “Building a centenary company demands passion and the understanding of consumer needs.

“We are always connected to our consumers. We listen to their needs. Our goal has always been to bring wellness solutions to their lives,” he added.

