Islandsbanki hf. (the “Issuer”) today announces the final results of its invitations to the holders of its outstanding SEK senior unsecured floating rate notes due 28 July 2020 (ISIN: XS1940960625) (the “Notes”) to tender their Notes for cash (the “Tender Offer”).

The Tender Offer was announced on 30 March 2020 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer announcement dated 30 March 2020 and published by the Issuer (the “Tender Announcement”). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Announcement.



As of today, 2 April 2020 , valid tender instructions of SEK 350,000,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes were received pursuant to the Tender Offer. All valid tender instructions received pursuant to the Tender Offer have been accepted for purchase by the Issuer.

The purchase price payable per Note is 99.920%. The Issuer will also pay or has also paid an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes on the Settlement Date (as defined below) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.



Settlement of the Tender Offer occurred at a running basis with settlement T+2 business days from the date of receipt of a valid tender instruction from a Holder, with the last settlement date being 6 April 2020 (“Settlement Date”). All Notes purchased by the Issuer will be cancelled.

Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur or has occurred as a secondary trade via Nordea.

Information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Dealer Manager.

Contact Information

Dealer Manager

Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige

Email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Telephone: +45 6136 0379

The Issuer

Islandsbanki hf.

Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir

Head of Investor Relations

Email: Margret.Lilja.Hrafnkelsdottir@islandsbanki.is

