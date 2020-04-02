SEATTLE, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A metal detector is a high-tech electronic device that detects the presence of metal nearby. Metal detectors used to discover finding metals hidden within objects or metal objects buried. The use of metal detectors at airports evolved over the years, with airport authorities adopting full-body scanners, which can also detect non-metal objects. Airport metal detectors are based on the pulse induction (PI) phenomenon, which sends a powerful signal of current through the coil of wire. If a metal object passes through the metal detector, pulse generates an opposite magnetic field in the object, resulting in an echo of the reflected pulse.

The global airport metal detectors market is valued at 194.6 Million in 2019 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Drivers

Rising demand for large-scale surveillance is expected to drive growth of the global airport metal detectors market during the forecast period Increasing demand for security in the aviation industry is expected to propel the global airport metal detectors market growth over the forecast period

Market Restraint

Risk of negative publicity if the device fails in public safety is expected to hamper the global airport metal detectors market growth over the forecast period

Although there is a high demand for metal detectors, there is certain risk associated with it. Failure in detecting metal object while scanning can lead to a massive negative publicity. Such sluggish scanning can lead to a major threat to airport infrastructure and also passengers travelling. Thus, many airport authorities are more inclined towards full body scanners instead of simple metal detectors, which in turn, is expected to hinder the global airport metal detectors market growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

North America holds the dominant position in the global airport metal detectors market and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2019-27. This is owing to increasing geographical tensions between the US and Iraq. Furthermore, security bodies of countries such as the US entering into partnership key players in the market. For instance, in January 2020, L3Harris Security & Detection Systems and Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a government body of the U.S. entered into a partnership. Through this partnership, L3Harris Security & Detection Systems will provide 100 metal detectors to the U.S. airports.

Among product, segment, metal type sub-segment is expected to dominate the global airport metal detector market over the forecasted period 2019-27. This is owing to the huge development of metal detectors by key players. Key players are also focusing on launching metal detectors for civil airports. For instance, For instance, in March 2019, ZKTECO CO., LTD, a China-based security equipment manufacturing company launched several metal detectors at Cebu Product Launch & Seminar 2019 in the Philippines. The products include FaceKiosk-V32 FD1032V and G4, GL300, ZKBio Security kits, and others.

Among the application segment, the civil sub-segment is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the global airport metal detectors market as the number of airports is rapidly increasing across the globe. Moreover, to be competitive in the business key players in the market are focusing on launching new products. For instance, in January 2019, Garrett Metal Detectors, a U.S.-based metal detection company, launched its new metal detector, MZ 6100 Multi-Zone Walk-through metal detector. This metal detector is capable of providing precise location of one or more metal objects simultaneously. This metal detector can be deployed at airports, hotels, schools, and other locations.

Competitive Section

Major companies involved in the global airport metal detectors market are ZKTECO CO., LTD, Ceia USA, Ltd, Unival group GmbH, Cobalt Light Systems, IRT ScanMaster Systems, Inc., Garrett Electronics Inc., Rapiscan Systems, L3Harris Security & Detection Systems, Analogic Corporation, and Digital Barriers plc.

Key Developments

Major companies are involved in product development, in order to augment product portfolio. For instance, in September 2019, ZKTECO CO., LTD introduced new ZK-D3180S Walk-through Metal Detector with upgraded features. Key market players are focused on new product introduction, in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Ceia USA launched ‘NetID Anywhere’ Walk-through Metal Detector Management System.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Explosives

Metal

Narcotics

Radioactivity

Others

By Application

Military

Civil

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

