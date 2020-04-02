Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 2 April 2020
On Thursday 2 April 2020 at 3 pm, the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:
Re item 1
The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.
Re item 2
The general meeting adopted the 2019 annual report.
Re item 3
The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.
Re item 4
The general meeting approved the proposal not to distribute additional dividends for 2019 and to carry forward the profit of the year as recorded in the adopted annual report to the following financial year.
Re item 5
Lars Nørby Johansen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors, and David Mark Stanton and Ulrik Dan Weuder were re-elected as deputy chairmen.
Janis Carol Kong and Charles Thomazi were re-elected as members of the board of directors.
Martin Præstegaard was elected as new member of the board of directors.
Re item 6
The general meeting approved the company's new remuneration policy.
Re item 7
The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.
Re item 8
The general meeting re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.
Re item 9
The general meeting did not approve the submitted shareholder proposals.
Re item 10
The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.
