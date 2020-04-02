DUBLIN, Ireland, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crisis has created a sudden demand for hand sanitizer among businesses, hospitals, and personal consumers. Although most consumers are self-isolating to reduce the spread of the virus, some will have no choice but to venture out in order to get food, medicines or be tested for COVID-19. Hand sanitizer is seen as a convenient way to disinfect your hands when washing facilities are not available.



Many consumers are naturally concerned about having to spend time in public and rely on hand sanitizer in order to reduce the chance of bringing the virus into their homes. This increased demand led to a shortage of hand sanitizer which caused many businesses to shift their operations quickly to meet the demand; in Ireland, a number of alcohol distilleries switched to producing hand sanitizer in a matter of weeks.



ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Hand Sanitizer and related topics such as Rubbing Alcohol and Disinfectant.



The latest available reports on this sector include:



Hand Sanitizer is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900