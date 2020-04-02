New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379577/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.1 Billion by the year 2025, ATMS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$885.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ATMS will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): Product Profile

ITS: An Introduction

ITS Integration

Enabling Technologies

Different Phases of ITS Application

Segment Overview

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

Electronic Toll Collection Systems

Other Intelligent Transportation Systems

Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)

Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems

Advanced Vehicle Information Systems (AVIS)

Understanding Load Tracking System

In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems: A Complimentary Review

Passenger Vehicle Applications

Commercial Vehicle Applications

Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy

Outlook

Intelligent Transportation Systems: Empowering the Real Modern Day Transport Infrastructure

Rationale behind Installation of ITS

Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule

Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems

Ensuring Safety & Security

Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety

Internet, X Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers

A Disparate Market

Market Scenario

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market

World ITS Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market

World ITS Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025

Competitive Landscape

Transportation Management Systems Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

Transportation Software Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Select Industry Activities/Developments for 2017-2019



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow: A Business Case for ITS Investments

Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles in Millions for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040

Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Increasing Number of Mega Cities: A Key Driver

Global Distribution of Cities by Type (2015 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Cities by Type

Global Urban Population Distribution by City Type (2015 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Population by Type

Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS

Major Innovations in Smart Transportation

Smart Parking and Traffic Management: The Future of Urban Mobility in Countries across the World

Growing Use of IaaS Platform

Transformational Role of IoT Expands Application Areas

Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development

Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase

Government Policy Vis-à-vis ITS Projects - Critical for ITS Implementations

The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in “Concept Selling”

Technology Developments Boost Market Prospects for ITS

Integration of ITS with Cellular Technology

Convergence of ITS With Mobile Communications: A Major Trend

Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck Parking Space Availability

Super Intelligent Transport Systems - A New Technology on the Horizon

Emerging Technologies Come to the Fore

Wireless Communications

Floating Cellular Data/ Floating Car Data

Video Vehicle Detection

Sensing Technologies

Inductive Loop Detection

Bluetooth Detection

Satellite-Based Truck-Tracking System

Interoperability Issues Gain Attention

Key Objective Areas of the Common Standards

Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS

Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems

Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market

Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market Prospects for ETC

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems

Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects

Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban Transportation

Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide

ATMS Witness Greater Adoption in Mega-Cities

Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist: A Note on Evolution

Vehicle-to-Everything Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate Traffic Concerns

GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS

Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras

Key Issues to Reckon with

Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS

Questions over ITS Interoperability

Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption

Privacy Issues

Use of Big Data Applications Raises Privacy Concerns

Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services

Open Data-based Seoul Bus Application

Role of Master Plans and Common Standards

Using Open/Big Data to Improve ITS Services

Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks



