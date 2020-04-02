New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379577/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.1 Billion by the year 2025, ATMS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$885.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ATMS will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379577/?utm_source=GNW
INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS (ITS) MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): Product Profile
ITS: An Introduction
ITS Integration
Enabling Technologies
Different Phases of ITS Application
Segment Overview
Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
Electronic Toll Collection Systems
Other Intelligent Transportation Systems
Public Vehicle Transportation Management Systems (PVTMS)
Commercial Vehicle Operations (CVO) Systems
Advanced Vehicle Information Systems (AVIS)
Understanding Load Tracking System
In Vehicle Intelligent Transportation Systems: A Complimentary Review
Passenger Vehicle Applications
Commercial Vehicle Applications
Adopting Alliance as a Growth Strategy
Outlook
Intelligent Transportation Systems: Empowering the Real Modern Day Transport Infrastructure
Rationale behind Installation of ITS
Key ITS Capabilities in a Capsule
Enhancing Efficiency & Economy of Transport Systems
Ensuring Safety & Security
Key Result Areas of ITS in Ensuring Safety
Internet, X Ray and DSRC: The Key ITS Enablers
A Disparate Market
Market Scenario
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for ITS Market
World ITS Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025
Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the ITS Market
World ITS Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025
Competitive Landscape
Transportation Management Systems Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019
Transportation Software Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019
Select Industry Activities/Developments for 2017-2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Citilog SA (France)
Conduent Business Services, LLC (USA)
Cubic Corporation (USA)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
EFKON AG (Austria)
emovis (France)
FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)
Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Image Sensing Systems Inc. (USA)
INIT Innovation in Traffic Systems SE (Germany)
Intelight Inc. (USA)
Iteris, Inc. (USA)
ItraMAS Corporation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)
Q-Free ASA (Norway)
Sanef ITS Technologies (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
SpeedInfo, Inc. (USA)
SWARCO AG (Germany)
Telenav, Inc. (USA)
TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate Traffic Flow: A Business Case for ITS Investments
Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles in Millions for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040
Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for ITS
Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Increasing Number of Mega Cities: A Key Driver
Global Distribution of Cities by Type (2015 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Cities by Type
Global Urban Population Distribution by City Type (2015 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Population by Type
Growing Smart City Market to Drive Demand for ITS
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
Capabilities to Improve Logistics Drives Adoption of ITS
Major Innovations in Smart Transportation
Smart Parking and Traffic Management: The Future of Urban Mobility in Countries across the World
Growing Use of IaaS Platform
Transformational Role of IoT Expands Application Areas
Public-Private Collaborations Support ITS Development
Private Sector Purchases Set to Increase
Government Policy Vis-à-vis ITS Projects - Critical for ITS Implementations
The Secret of Success of ITS Projects Lies in “Concept Selling”
Technology Developments Boost Market Prospects for ITS
Integration of ITS with Cellular Technology
Convergence of ITS With Mobile Communications: A Major Trend
Dynamic Roadside Signs for Providing Information about Truck Parking Space Availability
Super Intelligent Transport Systems - A New Technology on the Horizon
Emerging Technologies Come to the Fore
Wireless Communications
Floating Cellular Data/ Floating Car Data
Video Vehicle Detection
Sensing Technologies
Inductive Loop Detection
Bluetooth Detection
Satellite-Based Truck-Tracking System
Interoperability Issues Gain Attention
Key Objective Areas of the Common Standards
Growing Data Volumes to Drive Use of Data Analytics in ITS
Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems
Positive Outlook for ETC Systems Market
Growing Popularity of Road User Charging Brightens Market Prospects for ETC
Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems
Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects
Lower Operational Costs of ETC Systems Enable Increased Acceptance
Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
Cooperative ITS Promises to Change the Face of Urban Transportation
Europe Remains at the Forefront of C-ITS Efforts Worldwide
ATMS Witness Greater Adoption in Mega-Cities
Regional Differences in ITS Services Adoption Persist: A Note on Evolution
Vehicle-to-Everything Gains Notable Attention to Alleviate Traffic Concerns
GSMA Issues Guidelines for Spectrum Considerations in ITS
Growing Adoption of Road Safety Cameras
Key Issues to Reckon with
Low Awareness Levels on Benefits of ITS
Questions over ITS Interoperability
Myths about Red Light Cameras Limits its Adoption
Privacy Issues
Use of Big Data Applications Raises Privacy Concerns
Implications of Open Data in Designing ITS Services
Open Data-based Seoul Bus Application
Role of Master Plans and Common Standards
Using Open/Big Data to Improve ITS Services
Protection for ITS Vital to Prevent Cyber Attacks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Intelligent Transportation Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: ATMS (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: ATMS (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: ETC Systems (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: ETC Systems (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The Federal Government & ITS
US Federal Government: Primary Supporter of ITS
Budgetary Constraints of the Federal Government
Equipping Vehicles with Intelligent Vehicle Technology
ITS Integration
Standardization & Privacy Issues
Privacy Issue
ITS Application in the US
US Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Application (% Share): 2020 Vs. 2025
ITS Application in Rural Areas
ITS to the Rescue of Commercial Vehicles
Traveler Information
Associations, Groups/Bodies & Acts
ITSA: Intelligent Transportation Society of America
US: Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act
Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act: A Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU)
Transportation Equity Act (TEA-21)
Transportation Reauthorization Bill
SMART Technologies for Communities Act
State Agencies Embrace Intelligent Transportation Systems for Traffic Improvement
New Cities Eye Better Traffic and Parking Management with ITS
Variable Traffic Signs to Enable Smart Traffic Management
Tolling As a Strategy to Fund Transport Infrastructure Spending to Benefit the ETC Market
Scope for Further Increase in Tolling: To Benefit ETC Systems
Central Ohio Transport Authority - ITS Plans and Strategies
COTA’s Long-Term ITS Plans
E ZPass: A Key ETC System in Use
Working of E ZPass System
PrePass Plus Implemented in Ohio
Key Statistics
US Toll Collection by Mode (2011 & 2019): Percentage Breakdown of Toll Collection for Cash, ETC and Others
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: United States Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Awakening Governmental Support to ITS Projects
Application of Intelligent Transportation Systems for Elderly/Disabled Travelers
General Recommendations
User Convenience in Public Transport
Low-Cost Means for Disabled
Market Analytics
Table 11: Canadian Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Intelligent Transportation Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2
and 2025
JAPAN
Background
Steps Towards Deployment of ITS
Market Analytics
Table 13: Japanese Market for Intelligent Transportation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Japanese Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China Embarks on Significant ITS Deployments
Evolving Chinese ITS Sector
Advanced and Innovative Systems/Devices Penetrate the Market
Opportunities for ETC On the Roll In China
Market Analytics
Table 15: Chinese Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: Chinese Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Snapshots
Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Application (% Share): 2020 Vs. 2025
ITS Finds Place in the EU’s Multi-Million Euro Trans-European Infrastructure Project
Intelligent Transport Solutions for Public Transport
Innovative Initiatives Come to the Fore
ITS Action Plan (Action Plan for the Deployment of Intelligent Transport Systems)
The ITS Directive (2010/40/EU)
Ertico
EU Embarks on C-ITS
Advanced Traffic Management Systems to Tackle Rising Traffic Congestion in Western Europe
Tolling: A Key Source of Additional Finances for Governments in Europe
Governments’ Concern on Rising Pollution Spurs Use of RUC Systems
Telematics-based RUC Systems Draw Attention
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: European Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 21: Intelligent Transportation Systems Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: French Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 23: Intelligent Transportation Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: German Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
An Insight into ITS Implementation
Market Analytics
Table 25: Italian Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Italian Intelligent Transportation Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Intelligent Transportation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: United Kingdom Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 29: Spanish Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Intelligent Transportation Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Austria: ITS Still in Early Stages
Bulgaria: Challenges Abound in ITS Deployment
Existing Strengths and Opportunities Augur Well for Future Deployments
Greece: Economic Duress Hinders ITS Adoption
Strong Experience and Expertise Promise Brighter Future
Hungary: ITS Well Entrenched in Transportation Systems, Offers Base for Future Growth
Netherlands: Investment Pour in for ITS Market
Netherlands Eyes C-ITS Implementation
Romania: Yet to Take Off in ITS Implementation
Market Analytics
Table 31: Rest of Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Rest of Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Designers in Seoul Leverage Big Data to Create New Bus Routes
Market Analytics
Table 33: Intelligent Transportation Systems Market in South Korea by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: South Korea Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Asia-Pacific: Rapid Urbanization Creates Need for ITS
Lack of Interregional Cooperation in Asia-Pacific: A Hurdle to ITS Adoption
Fiber Optic Cables-based Connectivity to Support ITS Services
Fostering ITS Experts for Proper Implementation and Operations
Need for Global ITS Reference Model and National Master Plans
Focus on Public-Private Coordination to Build ITS Capacity
Australia: A Well Developed ITS Market
ITS Australia
SCATS
Hong Kong: An Overview of ITS Market
History
Objectives of ITS Project
The Key ITS Solutions
India: A Potential Market
Government-Backed Projects Promote the Use of ITS
Tackling Urban Traffic Woes with ATIS
Brazil: Largest Transportation Network in Latin America
Market Snapshots
The Middle East: Transport Authorities Embrace ITS to Manage Congestion and Reduce Accidents
Growing Awareness and Success of Existing Projects to Set Tone for a Brighter Future
Road User Charging Abets ITS Projects in the Region
ITS Market to Surge in the UAE
Market Analytics
Table 35: Rest of World Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2
to 2025
Table 36: Intelligent Transportation Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 128)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379577/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: