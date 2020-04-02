General Meeting of Shareholders of PLLC Kauno Energija (code of enterprise 235014830, address Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas) (hereinafter – the Company) is convoked on April 30, 2020 by the decision of Company’s Management Board “Regarding publication of the Audited Financial Statements of PLLC Kauno Energija of the year 2019, profit (loss) allocation project, convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders, its’ agenda and resolution projects on the agenda issues” No 2020-10-1 of April 1, 2020.

The date of General Meeting is April 30, 2020, Thursday. Beginning of the Meeting – 10 a.m. Place – Company’s hall at Raudondvario av. 86A, Kaunas, Lithuania. Registration of shareholders starts at 9.30 a.m.

The agenda and the resolutions projects for the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of the year 2019, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated PLLC Kauno Energija Annual Report of the year 2019 and Conclusion of independent auditor.

The resolution project is to approve the audited PLLC Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of the year 2019, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated PLLC Kauno Energija Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).

2. Allocation of PLLC Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2019.

The resolution project is to allocate PLLC Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2019 in accordance to the profit (loss) allocation project provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders (included).

3. Approval of the Remuneration Policy of PLLC Kauno Energija.

The resolution project is to approve the Remuneration Policy of PLLC Kauno Energija (included).

PLLC Kauno Energija shall not provide the possibility to participate and vote in the General Meeting of Shareholders using electronic communication channels.

The account date of General Meeting of Shareholders – April 23, 2020. Persons, who will own the shares of PLLC Kauno Energija as at the end of the working day of April 23, 2020 are entitled to take part and vote in General Meeting of Shareholders.

Share capital of PLLC Kauno Energija is divided into 42,802,143 (forty-two million eight hundred and two thousand one hundred forty-three) ordinary registered shares. All these shares carry the right to vote with their shareholders.

The person participating in General Meeting of Shareholders must submit an identity document. A person who is not a shareholder must also submit a document confirming the right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders along with this document. The authorized person shall have the same rights as it should represent by the shareholder at the General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholder's right to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders also include the right to ask questions.

Please be informed that shareholders, who are entitled to participate at the General Meeting of Shareholders, carry the right to authorize physical or legal person to attend and vote on behalf of them at the General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means. Power of attorney that is issued by the shareholder must be submitted by sending e-mail s.meskauskas@kaunoenergija.lt not later than until the end of working day of April 29, 2020 (4.30 p.m.).

Please be informed that issues which are included into agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders can be voted in written by completing the general ballot paper. If the person who had completed the general ballot paper is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the voting right. The duly completed general ballot paper (voting bulletin) should be sent by mail or delivered directly to the Company's office at Raudondvario av. 84, room 101, Kaunas till April 30, 2019 (9.30 a.m.). The Company reserves the right not to include in the shareholder vote early, if the general ballot paper does not meet the requirements of the parts 3 and 4 of the Article 30 of the Law on Companies or the general ballot paper is written in a manner that makes impossible to define shareholders’ will on a separate issue.

The agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders may be supplemented by initiative of shareholders who own shares no less than 1/20 of all the votes. Proposals to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders may be submitted by mail or delivered to the Company’s office at Raudondvario av. 84, room 101, Kaunas no later than April 15, 2020.

Please be informed that the resolution projects or explanations on each of the proposed issue if the resolutions shall not be adopted, must be submitted along with a proposal to supplement to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Please be informed that, shareholders who own shares with no less than 1/20 of all votes carry the right to propose new resolutions projects related to the issues included into agenda at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders or during the meeting in written.

Shareholders have the right to submit the questions to the Company, concerning the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of April 30, 2020. Questions may be submitted by e-mail s.meskauskas@kaunoenergija.lt or delivered directly to the Company’s office at Raudondvario av. 84, room 101, Kaunas, not later than till the end of the working day of April 23, 2020 (4.30 p.m.).

The shareholders can get acquainted with Company’s documents related to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders, with resolutions projects of the meeting and with the information related actualization of shareholders’ rights starting from April 6, 2020 by coming to the Company’s office at Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas, room 101 or on the Company’s website at http://www.kaunoenergija.lt.

Considering the quarantine is in force in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania on the day of publication of this announcement (and it is not possible to predict will it be extended or not), we invite the Company’s shareholders to give priority to getting acquainted with the information published on the Company’s website www.kaunoenergija.lt /, column “Material Events”, and for proposals for amendments of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders – for submission by post.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of Technology and Economic Analysis Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

