Press release April 2, 2020

Altran reaches a new milestone in its development by becoming part of Capgemini Group

Altran shareholders have overwhelmingly chosen to tender their shares to the friendly takeover bid initiated by Capgemini. Capgemini has thus reached the mandatory withdrawal threshold and successfully completed its acquisition of Altran, which will now become an integral part of Capgemini Group, a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation. This acquisition will bring forth the world leader in the “Intelligent Industry.”

A new chapter thus begins for the development of Altran, more than 35 years after its creation.

Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altran, commented, “This merger with Capgemini is a turning point in the history of Altran, creating the world leader in the ‘Intelligent Industry’ to champion the digital transformation of companies. This is a crucial step in the development of our company. For more than 35 years, we have been helping our clients rise to their innovation and transformation challenges, from design to industrialization. Our Group recently strengthened its leadership position by developing differentiated service models that offer comprehensive expertise in the field of cutting-edge technologies and an aptitude for industrialization thanks to the capacities of our Globalshore model. None of this would have been possible without the talent and commitment of our teams worldwide, as well as the trust relationship that we have built with our clients. Today I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all. Together, we will now focus fully on integrating Altran into the new alliance, pooling the skills and talents of our respective Groups. We are committed to putting forth a joint offering for our current and future clients, while taking advantage of the finest disruptive technologies, including the cloud, the Internet of Things, cutting-edge IT, artificial intelligence and 5G.”

On April 1, 2020, Capgemini announced that it had reached the mandatory withdrawal threshold of 90% of Altran’s capital. Altran will thus cease to be an independent company and will be delisted on April 15, 2020. In this context and as of that date, Altran will no longer publish individual financial information; the company’s performance will be integrated into Capgemini’s financial publications.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Infrastructure & Transportation, Industry & Consumer Goods, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductors & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance and the Public Sector. In 2019, Capgemini and Altran announced a merger plan based on a friendly takeover bid aiming to create a world leader in “Intelligent Industry.” Altran generated revenues of €3.2 billion in 2019, with more than 50,000 employees in over 30 countries. www.altran.com



