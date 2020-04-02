New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336758/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$100 Billion by the year 2025, Wire & Cable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$797.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wire & Cable will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
POWER TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION EQUIPMENT MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Electric Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: A Prelude
Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem
Types of Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment
Switchgears
Medium-Voltage Switchgears
Insulation Medium Remain Vital in Switchgears
High-Voltage Switchgears
Power & Distribution Transformers
Transformers Overview
Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities
Architecture of Transformers
What Does a Transformer Do?
Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: The Cornerstone of a Reliable, Cost-Effective, Efficient, and Sustainable Electricity System
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for Market Growth
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years
Global Market Outlook
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Power T&D Equipment Marketplace: Moderately Consolidated
ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations
ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market
Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the Global High Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market (2018)
ABB’s Portfolio of High-Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the World Distribution Transformers Market (2018)
Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power T&D Equipment Business
Noteworthy Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures during the Years 2005 to 2019
Key Corporate Developments
Smart Grid T&D Equipment: Competitive Vendor Landscape
Volatile Raw Material Prices: A Key Cause for Concern for Manufacturers
Power Transformers Cost Breakdown
Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
ABB Kuhlman (USA)
ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG) (India)
DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
GE Grid Solutions, LLC (USA)
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)
Hubbell Incorporated (USA)
Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Imefy Group (Spain)
JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd. (JSHP) (China)
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)
Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (USA)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Bemag Transformer (Canada)
Prysmian Group (Italy)
Regal Beloit Corporation (USA)
S&C Electric Company Inc. (USA)
Schneider Electric S.E. (France)
SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)
Siemens AG (Germany)
SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)
TBEA Co., Ltd. (China)
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)
Wilson Power Solutions Ltd. (UK)
Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd. (Australia)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Drivers and Challenges in Brief
Growing Demand for New-Age Power Transformers Offering Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability Drive Healthy Market Growth
Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB
An Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer by Siemens
Hybrid Power Transformers Technology
Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers
Innovative Alternative Fluids
Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers
Dryformers by ABB
Superconductor Based Power Transformers
HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized
Gas-Insulated Power Transformers
Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright
IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers
Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer
Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety
Global T&D Vision of Increasing Renewable Energy in Power Systems Benefit Market Prospects for T&D Equipment
World Energy Production (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Rising Utility Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Market Adoption
Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Investments (US$ Million) for Transmission Modernization, Distribution Automation, Networks Operations Software, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and Others
Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Technology Innovations
Novel Hardware Components Set to Emerge
Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids
Microgrids: Critically Important in Fulfilling Domestic Demand, Improving Reliability, and Enabling Local Control
Smart Power Distribution Gains Momentum
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers
Global Smart Transformers Market: Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Growing Need to Curtail Energy Loss and Achieve Energy Savings Drive Demand for Distribution Transformers
Global Installed Capacity (GVA) of Distribution Transformers by Region: 2005-2030
Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible
Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings
Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers
Need for Policy Frameworks
Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels
Switchgears: The Dominant Product Category Continue to Witness Growing Demand
Technological Breakthroughs Support Switchgears Growth
Upgrade of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears
Switchgear Equipment to Benefit from Recovery in Residential and Commercial Construction
Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022
Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022
Global Construction Market (2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending by Region
Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure
Evolving Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks
Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-Use (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Billion for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)
Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in ‘000 Households) by Select Country for Years 2015 & 2020
Global Connected Home Devices by Type (2015, 2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Shipments (in Million Units) for Smart Home Energy, Smart Home Security, Smart Appliances, and Other Systems
Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection
Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers
Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes
Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid
Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers
Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Expansion
World Population (Millions) and Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040
New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential
Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value % CAGR for 2018-2025
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin America Over the Period 2010-2030
Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth
Aging Power T&D Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Markets
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for the Market
Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries
Innovations and Advancements
IoT Technologies for Power Transmission
Wireless Power Transmission
High Voltage Transmission (HVT) Lines
Significance of Extra High Voltage (EHV)
EHV-Related Issues and Solutions
High Voltage Transmission Deployment Gain Traction
Overhead Lines (OHLs)
Ultra-HVDC Transmission Lines
HVDC Transmission Lines for Transmitting Renewable Energy to Remote Places
Intelligent Transformer Substations
Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids
Advanced Design
Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers
Notable Smart Transformer Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Wire & Cable (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Wire & Cable (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Wire & Cable (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Switchgear (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Switchgear (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Switchgear (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Transformers (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Transformers (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Transformers (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Meters (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Meters (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Meters (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Utilities (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Utilities (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Utilities (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Urgent Need to Replace and Upgrade Aging T&D Infrastructure Drives Market Growth
Transmission & Distribution Spending in the US: Cumulative Spending ($ Billion) for the Period 1990-2009 and 2010-2030
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Inadequate and Aging T&D Infrastructure
Failure of Vital Systems during Storms Resulting in Power Outages
Need for Reliable Power Supply
Need for Continuous Enhancements of the Electric Grid
Regulatory Landscape
Demand for Outsourced Providers
Focus on Renewable Energy Generation
Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production
Transition from Coal to Natural Gas Generation
Collaborative Planning
Expanding Smart Grid Infrastructure Boosts Demand for Smart Transformers
Smart Transformers to Enhance Flexibility and Cleanliness of Electrical Grids
Replacement Demand to Drive Spending on Larger Power Transformers (LPTs)
US Transmission & Distribution Spending for the Period 2011- 2035: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Spending for New Equipment and Replacements
Bourgeoning Electricity Demand Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Adoption
Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040
Steady Penetration of Renewable Energy in Power Generation Set to Support Growth
Rising Share of Renewable Energy Demands Supportive Power Grid
US Net Electricity Generation by Energy Source (2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt-hours) from Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear, Petroleum, and Renewable Energy
Industrial & Electric Utilities: Dominant End-use Sectors for T&D Equipment
Presence of Leading Suppliers in Medium and Large Transformers
Energy Consumption in the United States (2008, 2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Electricity Consumption (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Key End-Use Industries
Electric Utilities to Benefit from Energy-Related Technology Disruptions in Silicon Valley
North American T&D Infrastructure: A Macro Perspective
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 34: United States Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Recent Energy Sector Transformation and Focus on Renewable Energy Sustain Market Growth
Japan’s Power Generation by Energy Source (2005, 2015, 2030): Percentage Breakdown for Coal-fired Thermal Power, Gas-fired Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Oil-fired Thermal Power, and Renewable Energy
Market Analytics
Table 43: Japanese Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Government Efforts to Address the Country’s Power Requirements Drive Strong Market Growth
Electricity Consumption in China: 2009-2018 (in Billion kWh)
The Northwest and Southeast China to Bolster the Demand for Electric T&D Equipment
Industry Moves towards High-Voltage Transformers
Issues Persist in the Chinese Transformer Industry
Chinese Transformers Industry: Highly Competitive at the Lower End
Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Leading Transformer Companies in China (2018)
Market Analytics
Table 49: Chinese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Power T&D Equipment
PowerGrid Program to Redefine Future of Power Transmission
Market Prospects to Benefit from the Evolution of Smart Grids
EU Proposes New Ecodesign Energy Efficiency Standard for Transformers
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 61: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific: The Largest Power T&D Equipment Market Worldwide
Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Rural Electrification in Asian Countries Promote Growth
Railway Electrification and High Speed Railway Projects Benefit Market Growth
Market Analytics
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 109: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 112: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Australia and New Zealand: Replacement Demand is the Key Growth Driver
Market Analytics
Table 115: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 118: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Overview of India’s Power Distribution Sector
Government’s Power-for-All Initiative to Drive Demand for Power Transformers
India Embarks on Mitigating T&D Losses under GST Regime
Opportunities Galore for Indian Transformer Manufacturers
Overseas Players Keenly Eye Indian Shores, Market Headed for Consolidation
Switchgears Manufacturers Upgrade Technology to Meet Market Demand
Pricing Pressures Hamper Margins of Switchgear Manufacturers
The Indian Electrical Equipment Industry: A Macro Perspective
Market Analytics
Table 121: Indian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 130: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Rising Electricity Consumption to Drive Market Demand
Brazil Power Sector: Largest and the Fastest Growing in Latin America
Electricity Generation
Transmission and Distribution of Power (T&D)
Opportunities for T&D Equipment Providers in the Power Sector
Market Analytics
Table 154: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 157: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
A Niche Regional Market
Market Analytics
Table 160: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 163: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Energy Infrastructure Needs in the Middle East Drive Market Growth
Upgrade of Electric Power and Distribution Infrastructure Drive Demand in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Solar Energy Plans to Boost Smart Grids
Market Analytics
Table 172: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Energy Challenges Open Avenues for Huge Investment Opportunities in Africa
Growing Investments in Large-Scale Power Infrastructure Projects Bodes Well for the African Market
Market Analytics
Table 211: African Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 214: African Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 171 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 192)
