4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$100 Billion by the year 2025, Wire & Cable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$797.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wire & Cable will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Limited

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

DAIHEN Corporation

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited

Eaton Corporation plc

GE Grid Solutions, LLC

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.

Howard Industries, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Imefy Group

JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

KONCAR

- Elektroindustrija d.d.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Prysmian Group

Regal Beloit Corporation

S&C Electric Company Inc.

Schneider Electric S.E.

SGB-SMIT Group

Siemens AG

SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

TBEA Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Wilson Power Solutions Ltd.







CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electric Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: A Prelude

Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem

Types of Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment

Switchgears

Medium-Voltage Switchgears

Insulation Medium Remain Vital in Switchgears

High-Voltage Switchgears

Power & Distribution Transformers

Transformers Overview

Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities

Architecture of Transformers

What Does a Transformer Do?

Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: The Cornerstone of a Reliable, Cost-Effective, Efficient, and Sustainable Electricity System

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for Market Growth

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years

Global Market Outlook

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Power T&D Equipment Marketplace: Moderately Consolidated

ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations

ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market

Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the Global High Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market (2018)

ABB’s Portfolio of High-Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the World Distribution Transformers Market (2018)

Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power T&D Equipment Business

Noteworthy Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures during the Years 2005 to 2019

Key Corporate Developments

Smart Grid T&D Equipment: Competitive Vendor Landscape

Volatile Raw Material Prices: A Key Cause for Concern for Manufacturers

Power Transformers Cost Breakdown

Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

ABB Kuhlman (USA)

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG) (India)

DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

GE Grid Solutions, LLC (USA)

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)

Hubbell Incorporated (USA)

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Imefy Group (Spain)

JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd. (JSHP) (China)

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (USA)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Bemag Transformer (Canada)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

Regal Beloit Corporation (USA)

S&C Electric Company Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric S.E. (France)

SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)

TBEA Co., Ltd. (China)

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)

Wilson Power Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd. (Australia)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Drivers and Challenges in Brief

Growing Demand for New-Age Power Transformers Offering Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability Drive Healthy Market Growth

Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

An Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer by Siemens

Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

Innovative Alternative Fluids

Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers

Dryformers by ABB

Superconductor Based Power Transformers

HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer

Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety

Global T&D Vision of Increasing Renewable Energy in Power Systems Benefit Market Prospects for T&D Equipment

World Energy Production (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Rising Utility Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Market Adoption

Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Investments (US$ Million) for Transmission Modernization, Distribution Automation, Networks Operations Software, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and Others

Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Technology Innovations

Novel Hardware Components Set to Emerge

Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids

Microgrids: Critically Important in Fulfilling Domestic Demand, Improving Reliability, and Enabling Local Control

Smart Power Distribution Gains Momentum

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers

Global Smart Transformers Market: Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Growing Need to Curtail Energy Loss and Achieve Energy Savings Drive Demand for Distribution Transformers

Global Installed Capacity (GVA) of Distribution Transformers by Region: 2005-2030

Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible

Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings

Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers

Need for Policy Frameworks

Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels

Switchgears: The Dominant Product Category Continue to Witness Growing Demand

Technological Breakthroughs Support Switchgears Growth

Upgrade of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears

Switchgear Equipment to Benefit from Recovery in Residential and Commercial Construction

Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022

Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022

Global Construction Market (2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending by Region

Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

Evolving Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-Use (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Billion for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025)

Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in ‘000 Households) by Select Country for Years 2015 & 2020

Global Connected Home Devices by Type (2015, 2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Shipments (in Million Units) for Smart Home Energy, Smart Home Security, Smart Appliances, and Other Systems

Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection

Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers

Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes

Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid

Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers

Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Expansion

World Population (Millions) and Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential

Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value % CAGR for 2018-2025

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin America Over the Period 2010-2030

Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth

Aging Power T&D Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Markets

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for the Market

Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries

Innovations and Advancements

IoT Technologies for Power Transmission

Wireless Power Transmission

High Voltage Transmission (HVT) Lines

Significance of Extra High Voltage (EHV)

EHV-Related Issues and Solutions

High Voltage Transmission Deployment Gain Traction

Overhead Lines (OHLs)

Ultra-HVDC Transmission Lines

HVDC Transmission Lines for Transmitting Renewable Energy to Remote Places

Intelligent Transformer Substations

Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids

Advanced Design

Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers

Notable Smart Transformer Innovations



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Urgent Need to Replace and Upgrade Aging T&D Infrastructure Drives Market Growth

Transmission & Distribution Spending in the US: Cumulative Spending ($ Billion) for the Period 1990-2009 and 2010-2030

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Inadequate and Aging T&D Infrastructure

Failure of Vital Systems during Storms Resulting in Power Outages

Need for Reliable Power Supply

Need for Continuous Enhancements of the Electric Grid

Regulatory Landscape

Demand for Outsourced Providers

Focus on Renewable Energy Generation

Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production

Transition from Coal to Natural Gas Generation

Collaborative Planning

Expanding Smart Grid Infrastructure Boosts Demand for Smart Transformers

Smart Transformers to Enhance Flexibility and Cleanliness of Electrical Grids

Replacement Demand to Drive Spending on Larger Power Transformers (LPTs)

US Transmission & Distribution Spending for the Period 2011- 2035: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Spending for New Equipment and Replacements

Bourgeoning Electricity Demand Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Adoption

Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040

Steady Penetration of Renewable Energy in Power Generation Set to Support Growth

Rising Share of Renewable Energy Demands Supportive Power Grid

US Net Electricity Generation by Energy Source (2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt-hours) from Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear, Petroleum, and Renewable Energy

Industrial & Electric Utilities: Dominant End-use Sectors for T&D Equipment

Presence of Leading Suppliers in Medium and Large Transformers

Energy Consumption in the United States (2008, 2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Electricity Consumption (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Key End-Use Industries

Electric Utilities to Benefit from Energy-Related Technology Disruptions in Silicon Valley

North American T&D Infrastructure: A Macro Perspective

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 34: United States Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Recent Energy Sector Transformation and Focus on Renewable Energy Sustain Market Growth

Japan’s Power Generation by Energy Source (2005, 2015, 2030): Percentage Breakdown for Coal-fired Thermal Power, Gas-fired Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Oil-fired Thermal Power, and Renewable Energy

Market Analytics

Table 43: Japanese Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Government Efforts to Address the Country’s Power Requirements Drive Strong Market Growth

Electricity Consumption in China: 2009-2018 (in Billion kWh)

The Northwest and Southeast China to Bolster the Demand for Electric T&D Equipment

Industry Moves towards High-Voltage Transformers

Issues Persist in the Chinese Transformer Industry

Chinese Transformers Industry: Highly Competitive at the Lower End

Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Leading Transformer Companies in China (2018)

Market Analytics

Table 49: Chinese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Power T&D Equipment

PowerGrid Program to Redefine Future of Power Transmission

Market Prospects to Benefit from the Evolution of Smart Grids

EU Proposes New Ecodesign Energy Efficiency Standard for Transformers

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 61: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific: The Largest Power T&D Equipment Market Worldwide

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Rural Electrification in Asian Countries Promote Growth

Railway Electrification and High Speed Railway Projects Benefit Market Growth

Market Analytics

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 109: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 112: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Australia and New Zealand: Replacement Demand is the Key Growth Driver

Market Analytics

Table 115: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 118: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Overview of India’s Power Distribution Sector

Government’s Power-for-All Initiative to Drive Demand for Power Transformers

India Embarks on Mitigating T&D Losses under GST Regime

Opportunities Galore for Indian Transformer Manufacturers

Overseas Players Keenly Eye Indian Shores, Market Headed for Consolidation

Switchgears Manufacturers Upgrade Technology to Meet Market Demand

Pricing Pressures Hamper Margins of Switchgear Manufacturers

The Indian Electrical Equipment Industry: A Macro Perspective

Market Analytics

Table 121: Indian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 130: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Rising Electricity Consumption to Drive Market Demand

Brazil Power Sector: Largest and the Fastest Growing in Latin America

Electricity Generation

Transmission and Distribution of Power (T&D)

Opportunities for T&D Equipment Providers in the Power Sector

Market Analytics

Table 154: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 157: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

A Niche Regional Market

Market Analytics

Table 160: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 163: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Energy Infrastructure Needs in the Middle East Drive Market Growth

Upgrade of Electric Power and Distribution Infrastructure Drive Demand in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Solar Energy Plans to Boost Smart Grids

Market Analytics

Table 172: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 191: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Energy Challenges Open Avenues for Huge Investment Opportunities in Africa

Growing Investments in Large-Scale Power Infrastructure Projects Bodes Well for the African Market

Market Analytics

Table 211: African Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 214: African Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



