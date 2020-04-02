MILPITAS, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic System Design Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, today welcomed AMEDAC of Hefei, China, to its growing member community.



AMEDAC is a startup providing semiconductor smart manufacturing electronic design automation (EDA) solutions including Optical Proximity Correction (OPC), wafer patterning synthesis, device simulation and yield improvement. It joined the ESD Alliance because “it is an excellent semiconductor design ecosystem, and its resources and the connectivity it provides will help AMEDAC amplify its voice,” remarks Jacky Ni, AMEDAC’s CEO.

“As a startup dedicated to smart manufacturing solutions, we need opportunities to promote our work, join industry collaborations, and provide first-class products. We have no doubt that joining the ESD Alliance is essential to meet our needs,” added Ni.

“Startups like AMEDAC are vitally important to the continuing success of the semiconductor and electronic system design community,” says Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance. “The ESD Alliance is delighted to welcome AMEDAC and will work with its executives to ensure its expectations are met.”

AMEDAC is both a member of the ESD Alliance and SEMI, the global industry association representing the worldwide electronic product design and manufacturing chain.

About AMEDAC

AMEDAC of Hefei, China, is focused on semiconductor smart manufacturing electronic design automation (EDA) solutions starting with manufacturing EDA tools and services including Optical Proximity Correction (OPC), wafer patterning synthesis, device simulation and yield improvement. Its goal is to build a platform for IC manufacturing powered by big data and machine learning and is committed to driving semiconductor process development and production through both domain knowledge and emerging technologies such as AI. Initially, AMEDAC’s target customers are China-based foundries and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs).

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

Follow the ESD Alliance

www.esd-alliance.org

ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog

Twitter: @ESDAlliance

LinkedIn

Facebook

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.