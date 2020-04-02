Sydney, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Spain outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Publication Overview
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Spain’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors. Subjects include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Mobile subscribers and ARPU;
- Broadband market forecasts;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators – privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).
Executive Summary
Spain expected to have universal FttP coverage by 2024
Spain’s telecom market is one of the largest in Europe, supported by a population of more than 46 million. Mobile penetration is on a par with the European average and there remains room for further growth, particularly in the mobile broadband segment which has been supported by continuing investment in infrastructure among operators. With LTE widely available, the focus among operators has shifted to services based on 5G. Vodafone Spain was the first operator to launch a 5G network, in June 2019, while the other players are expected to wait until after the auction of spectrum in the 700MHz bad in mid-2020.
The fixed-line broadband sector has also been backed by investment in fibre infrastructure, enabling providers to develop improved bundled services and to compete more effectively. The regulator has fostered competition by providing access to Telefónica’s DSL and FttP networks, while network sharing agreements have meant that Orange Spain, Vodafone Spain and Másmóvil have become significant operators. By mid-2019 fibre accounted for 62% of all fixed broadband connections. Telefónica alone expects to provide complete FttP coverage by 2024.
This report introduces the key aspects of the Spanish telecom market, providing statistics on the fixed-network services sector, and profiles of the main players. The report also assesses the main regulatory issues, noting the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection. In addition, the report covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with developments in related technologies, as well as analyses on the mobile sector, including an assessment of regulatory issues, a profile of the major providers, and a review of mobile data services and technologies including LTE and 5G. The report also provides fixed-line, broadband, mobile, and mobile broadband subscriber forecasts to 2024.
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector may experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production and a decline in consumer spending on telecoms services. Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries. Please also note: Industry forecasts contained in this report have not taken Coronavirus into consideration as it is yet largely unknown what the long-term impact will be.
Key developments:
- Regulator delays 700MHz spectrum auction due to COVID-19;
- EllaLink submarine cable connecting Spain with Brazil to be ready in 2020;
- Telefónica joins the 5G Technological Cities project;
- Orange and Vodafone sign revised network sharing agreement to include 5G;
- Orange Spain adds ZTE as a 5G vendor partner;
- Vodafone Spain launches 5G services;
- Vodafone Spain contracts Huawei to upgrade its HFC network with DOCSIS3.1, launches a 1Gb/s broadband service to four million premises;
- Movistar aiming to provide 100% FttP coverage by 2024;
- Fibre broadband accounting for 62% of all fixed-line broadband connections
- Report update includes the regulator’s market data updates to June 2019, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Orange Spain, Telefónica (Movistar), Jazztel, Ono, Vodafone Spain, Lebara, Lycamobile, Másmóvil, YouMobile, Yoigo
Table of Contents
- Key statistics
- Regional European Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- General Telecommunications Act
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Operator market shares
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Major mobile operators
- Movistar
- Vodafone Spain
- Orange Spain
- Másmóvil
- MVNOs
- Mobile content and applications
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Government initiatives
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Regulatory issues
- Fibre market
- Movistar
- Vodafone Spain
- Orange Spain
- Other developments
- Other fixed broadband services
- Wireless Local Loop (WLL)
- Wi-Fi
- WiMAX
- Satellite broadband
- Broadband Powerline (BPL)
- Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- Telefónica
- Orange Spain
- Vodafone España
- Másmóvil
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Next Generation Networks (NGN)
- International infrastructure
- Satellite networks
- Submarine cable
- Smart Infrastructure
- Appendix – Historic data
