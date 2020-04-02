New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Transformers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205353/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.3 Billion by the year 2025, Oil Immersed will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$219.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$289.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil Immersed will reach a market size of US$540.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
POWER TRANSFORMERS MCP-8
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Power Transformers: The Power to Manage Power with Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Power T&D Equipment Industry
Exhibit 1: Worldwide Sales of Power T&D Equipment (in US$ Billion) for Years 2014, 2019, and 2024P
Exhibit 2: Percentage Breakdown of Power T&D Equipment Sales (Value) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (2019)
Exhibit 3: World Power T&D Equipment Market by Product Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transformers, Switchgear and Others
Surge in Energy Consumption and Resulting Expansion in Power Production and T&D Investments
Exhibit 4: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
Exhibit 5: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Exhibit 6: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/ Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years
Steady Growth Projected for Power Transformers
Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets Amid Rising Power Infrastructure Spending
Exhibit 7: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin America Over the Period 2010-2030
Aging Power Transformer Fleet Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Regions
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Power Transformers: A Consolidated Marketplace
ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market
Exhibit 8: Leading Players in the World High Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market (2019): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB Ltd., Siemens, TBEA, and Others
Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power Transformers Business
Intense Competition Necessitates M&A
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Bowers Electricals Ltd. (UK)
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)
DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)
EFACEC Group (Portugal)
GE Grid Solutions (USA)
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
Hyosung Heavy Industries (South Korea)
Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Imefy Group (Spain)
JSHP Transformer (China)
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
KONCAR Group (Croatia)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Olsun Electrics Corporation (USA)
Schneider Electric SA (France)
SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)
SGB-SMIT Power Matla (South Africa)
Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)
Siemens AG (Germany)
SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)
TBEA Co., Ltd. (China)
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)
Wilson Power Solutions (UK)
Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)
Winder Power Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth
Exhibit 9: Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020
Exhibit 10: Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Investments for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distribution Automation, Networks Operations Software, Transmission Modernization, and Others
Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables
Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector
Exhibit 11: Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In GW) for the Years 2015 -2022
Exhibit 12: Global Installed Wind Power Capacity (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity by Geographic Region
Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source
Microgrids Ease Network Burden
Utilities Bet on Big Data
Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective
Exhibit 13: Global Investments in Renewable Energy (2007-2017): Breakdown of New Investments (US$ Billion) for China, India & Brazil; Other Developing; and Developed Countries
Exhibit 14: Global Investments in Renewable Energy by Sector (2017): Breakdown of New Investments (US$ Billion) for Biofuels, Biomass & Waste-to-Energy, Geothermal, Marine, Small Hydro, Solar, and Wind
Exhibit 15: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers
Exhibit 16: Global Smart Transformers Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020P
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks
Exhibit 17: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019
Exhibit 18: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Exhibit 19: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Smart Homes: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market by Technology for the 2018 and 2022
Exhibit 20: Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024
Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead Market Expansion
SGB-SMIT's Smart Transformers
ABB Ability™ Power Transformer
Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB
Siemens' Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer
Hybrid Power Transformers Technology
Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers
Wireless Power Transmission
Innovative Alternative Fluids
Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)
Dryformers by ABB
Superconductor Based Power Transformers
HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized
Gas-Insulated Power Transformers
Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright
IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers
Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer
Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well
Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries
Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Exhibit 21: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers
Exhibit 22: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Exhibit 23: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Exhibit 24: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments
Exhibit 25: Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022
Exhibit 26: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Power Transformers Market
Exhibit 27: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Transformers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Power Transformers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Power Transformers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Oil Immersed (Cooling Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Oil Immersed (Cooling Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Oil Immersed (Cooling Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Dry Type (Cooling Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Dry Type (Cooling Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Dry Type (Cooling Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: 100 MVA - 500 MVA (Category) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: 100 MVA - 500 MVA (Category) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: 100 MVA - 500 MVA (Category) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: 501 MVA - 800 MVA (Category) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: 501 MVA - 800 MVA (Category) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: 501 MVA - 800 MVA (Category) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: 801 MVA - 1200 MVA (Category) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: 801 MVA - 1200 MVA (Category) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: 801 MVA - 1200 MVA (Category) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Utility (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Utility (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Utility (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Residential & Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Residential & Commercial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Residential & Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Need to Replace and Upgrade Aging T&D Infrastructure Drive Market Growth
Exhibit 28: Transmission & Distribution Spending ($ Billion) in the United States: 1990-2009 & 2010-2030P
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Inadequate and Aging T&D Infrastructure
Failure of Vital Systems during Storms Resulting in Power Outages
Need for Reliable Power Supply
Regulatory Landscape
Demand for Outsourced Providers
Focus on Renewable Energy Generation
Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production
Transition from Coal to Natural Gas Generation
Expanding Smart Grid Infrastructure Boosts Demand for Smart Transformers
Smart Transformers to Enhance Flexibility and Cleanliness of Electrical Grids
Replacement Demand to Drive Spending on Larger Power Transformers (LPTs)
Exhibit 29: US Transmission & Distribution Spending for the Period 2011-2035: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Spending for New Equipment and Replacements
Burgeoning Electricity Demand Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Adoption
Exhibit 30: Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040
Rapidly Evolving Role of Renewable Energy in Power Sector Supports Growth
Exhibit 31: US Net Electricity Generation by Energy Source (2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt-hours) from Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear, Petroleum, and Renewable Energy
Industrial & Electric Utilities: Dominant End-use Sectors for T&D Equipment
Exhibit 32: Electric Power T&D Equipment Market in the US by End-use Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand for Residential, Commercial, Electric Utilities Industrial and Others
Exhibit 33: Energy Consumption in the United States (2008, 2016 & 2020P): Breakdown of Electricity Consumption (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Key End-Use Industries - Residential, Commercial, and Industrial
Presence of Leading Suppliers in Medium and Large Power Transformers Company Medium Transformers Large Transformers
Electric Utilities to Benefit from Energy-Related Technology Disruptions in Silicon Valley
US T&D Infrastructure: A Macro Perspective
Exhibit 34: Power T&D Equipment Sales in the US (in US$ Million) for Years 2014, 2019, and 2024P
Exhibit 35: US Power T&D Equipment Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Transformers, Switchgears, and Others
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Power Transformers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Power Transformers Market in the United States by Cooling Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Power Transformers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Power Transformers Market in the United States by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Power Transformers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Power Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: Canadian Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Power Transformers Historic Market Review by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Power Transformers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Power Transformers Historic Market Review by Category in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Power Transformers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Power Transformers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Power Transformers Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Recent Energy Sector Transformation and Focus on Renewable Energy Sustain Market Growth
Exhibit 36: Japan’s Power Generation by Energy Source (2005, 2015, and 2030): Percentage Breakdown for Coal-fired Thermal Power, Gas-fired Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Oil-fired Thermal Power, and Renewable Energy
Market Analytics
Table 46: Japanese Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Power Transformers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Power Transformers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Power Transformers Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Power Transformers Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Government Efforts to Address the Country’s Power Requirements Drive Strong Market Growth
Exhibit 37: Electricity Consumption in China: 2006-2016 (in TWh)
The Northwest and Southeast China to Bolster the Demand for Electric T&D Equipment
Industry Moves towards High-Voltage Transformers
Issues Persist in the Chinese Transformer Industry
Chinese Transformers Industry: Highly Competitive at the Lower End
Exhibit 38: Leading Transformer Companies in China (2019): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB, Baoding, TBEA, XD Electric and Others
Chinese Vendors Eye Overseas Markets
Transformers - Regulatory Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 55: Chinese Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Power Transformers Market by Cooling Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Power Transformers Market by Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Power Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Power Transformers Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market
Smart Grids to Drive Next Wave of Growth
EU Proposes New Ecodesign Energy Efficiency Standard for Transformers
PowerGrid Program to Redefine Future of Power Transmission
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Power Transformers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Power Transformers Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Power Transformers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018-2025
Table 68: Power Transformers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018-2025
Table 71: Power Transformers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Power Transformers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: Power Transformers Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Power Transformers Market in France by Cooling Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Power Transformers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Power Transformers Market in France by Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Power Transformers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Power Transformers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Power Transformers Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Power Transformers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Power Transformers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Power Transformers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Power Transformers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Power Transformers Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Power Transformers Market by Cooling Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Italian Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Power Transformers Market by Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Demand for Power Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Power Transformers Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Power Transformers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Power Transformers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: United Kingdom Power Transformers Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Power Transformers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Spanish Power Transformers Historic Market Review by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Power Transformers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Spanish Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Power Transformers Historic Market Review by Category in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Power Transformers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Power Transformers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Power Transformers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 120: Spanish Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Power Transformers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Power Transformers Market in Russia by Cooling Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 123: Russian Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Power Transformers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Power Transformers Market in Russia by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Power Transformers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Power Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 129: Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018-2025
Table 131: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018-2025
Table 134: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Power Transformers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Regional Market
Exhibit 39: Percentage (%) Share of Asia-Pacific in the World Power Transformers Sales (2019 & 2025P)
China and India Instigate Large-Scale Opportunities
Rural Electrification in Asian Countries Promotes Market Expansion
Railway Electrification & High-Speed Railway Projects Augment Addressable Market
Market Analytics
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 140: Power Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Power Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific by Cooling Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Power Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific by Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Power Transformers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 151: Power Transformers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Australian Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Power Transformers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Power Transformers Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Power Transformers Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
India - A Market Laden with Opportunities
Government’s Power-for-All Initiatives to Drive Demand
CEA’s National Electricity Plan (NEP) Indicates Robust Requirement
The Indian Electrical Equipment Industry: A Macro Perspective
Competitive Landscape
Indian Transformers Market: A Peek into Market Tiers
Exhibit 40: Leading Players in the Indian Transformers Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacities for ABB, Baoding Tianwei, BHEL, Crompton Greaves (CG), GE Power India, Siemens,TBEA, Transformers & Rectifiers India, and Others
India Growing Into a Major Global Export Hub for Transformers
Opportunities Galore for Indian Transformer Manufacturers
Overseas Players Keenly Eye Indian Shores, Market Headed for Consolidation
Vendors Seek Higher Government Involvement in R&D and Testing & Evaluation
Market Analytics
Table 160: Indian Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Indian Power Transformers Historic Market Review by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: Power Transformers Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Indian Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Power Transformers Historic Market Review by Category in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: Power Transformers Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Power Transformers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Power Transformers Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: Indian Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Power Transformers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 171: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Power Transformers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 174: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Power Transformers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Transformers Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Power Transformers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Power Transformers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 188: Power Transformers Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Power Transformers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Power Transformers Market by Cooling Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Power Transformers Market by Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Power Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Power Transformers Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018-2025
Table 200: Power Transformers Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018-2025
Table 203: Power Transformers Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Power Transformers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 206: Power Transformers Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Increased Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure Augurs Well
Growing Concerns over Grid Network Congestion
Market Analytics
Table 208: Power Transformers Market in Brazil by Cooling Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Power Transformers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Power Transformers Market in Brazil by Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Power Transformers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Power Transformers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Power Transformers Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Power Transformers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Mexico: A Niche Regional Market
Market Analytics
Table 217: Power Transformers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Mexican Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Power Transformers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Power Transformers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Power Transformers Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 225: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Power Transformers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2
to 2025
Table 227: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Latin America by Cooling Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Power Transformers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Latin America by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Power Transformers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Power Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 234: Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Energy Infrastructure Needs in the Middle East Drive Market Growth
Upgrade of Electric Power and Distribution Infrastructure Drive Demand in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Solar Energy Plans to Boost Smart Grids
Energy Challenges Open Avenues for Huge Investment Opportunities in Africa
Urgent Need to Provide Proper Access to Electricity: Primary Demand Driver
Growing Investments in Large-Scale Power Infrastructure Projects Bodes Well
Market Analytics
Table 235: The Middle East Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 236: Power Transformers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 237: The Middle East Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: The Middle East Power Transformers Historic Market by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 240: Power Transformers Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Power Transformers Historic Market by Category in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 243: Power Transformers Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Power Transformers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Power Transformers Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 248: Power Transformers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 249: Iranian Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Iranian Market for Power Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Power Transformers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: Iranian Power Transformers Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 255: Power Transformers Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018-2025
Table 257: Power Transformers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Israeli Power Transformers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018-2025
Table 260: Power Transformers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli Power Transformers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 263: Power Transformers Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Power Transformers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 266: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Power Transformers Market by Cooling Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Power Transformers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Power Transformers Market by Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 272: Power Transformers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 274: Power Transformers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: United Arab Emirates Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 276: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 277: Power Transformers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: United Arab Emirates Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 279: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: Power Transformers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: United Arab Emirates Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 282: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 283: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 284: Rest of Middle East Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2009-2017
Table 285: Rest of Middle East Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 286: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category for the Period 2018-2025
Table 287: Rest of Middle East Power Transformers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Category: 2009-2017
Table 288: Rest of Middle East Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 289: Power Transformers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 290: Rest of Middle East Power Transformers Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 291: Power Transformers Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 292: African Power Transformers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 293: Power Transformers Market in Africa by Cooling Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 294: African Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 295: African Power Transformers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Category: 2018 to 2025
Table 296: Power Transformers Market in Africa by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 297: African Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 298: African Power Transformers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 299: Power Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 300: Power Transformers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 83)
