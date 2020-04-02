                        2 April 2020

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid on Thursday, 30 April 2020 to Shareholders of record on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.  The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 9 April 2020. 

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT.  The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.  As at 31 March 2020, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:

                       

Asset ClassPortfolio Weighting
Real Estate19.3%
Power & Utilities18.5%
Financials10.5%
Pipelines8.7%
Industrials7.6%
Information Technology5.1%
Telecommunication Service4.7%
Consumer Discretionary3.7%
Healthcare2.7%
Bonds and Convertible Debentures2.5%
Other2.0%
Net Cash14.7%

                       
For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey)
Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400		 Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016