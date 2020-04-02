2 April 2020
Dividend Announcement
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).
The dividend will be paid on Thursday, 30 April 2020 to Shareholders of record on Tuesday, 14 April 2020. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 9 April 2020.
The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities. As at 31 March 2020, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:
|Asset Class
|Portfolio Weighting
|Real Estate
|19.3%
|Power & Utilities
|18.5%
|Financials
|10.5%
|Pipelines
|8.7%
|Industrials
|7.6%
|Information Technology
|5.1%
|Telecommunication Service
|4.7%
|Consumer Discretionary
|3.7%
|Healthcare
|2.7%
|Bonds and Convertible Debentures
|2.5%
|Other
|2.0%
|Net Cash
|14.7%
For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:
|Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey)
Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400
|Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
St Heller, JERSEY