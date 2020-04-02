



2 April 2020

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid on Thursday, 30 April 2020 to Shareholders of record on Tuesday, 14 April 2020. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 9 April 2020.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities. As at 31 March 2020, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:

Asset Class Portfolio Weighting Real Estate 19.3% Power & Utilities 18.5% Financials 10.5% Pipelines 8.7% Industrials 7.6% Information Technology 5.1% Telecommunication Service 4.7% Consumer Discretionary 3.7% Healthcare 2.7% Bonds and Convertible Debentures 2.5% Other 2.0% Net Cash 14.7%



For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned: