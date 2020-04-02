DUBLIN, Ireland, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regular exercise has many health benefits including relieving stress and is an important part of many people's routine. With most gyms closed and the virus keeping everyone indoors, consumers are turning to home equipment, exercise bikes, weights, personal fitness trackers and other gear to stay fit while confined.



Personal trainers have responded to this new trend by offering e-fitness courses to give guidance and encourage people to stay motivated. Some online retailers have reported running out of exercise equipment due to the increased demand.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Home Fitness and related topics such as Exercise Bikes and Smart Watches.



The latest available reports on this sector include:





Home Fitness is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand.



