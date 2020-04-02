New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Loudspeakers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151462/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Soundbars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$209.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$289.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Soundbars will reach a market size of US$166 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$453.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Loudspeakers: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for Wireless Speakers

EXHIBIT 1: Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming Drives Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming Music from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Soundbars (Product Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Recent Market Activity



Altec Lansing, LLC (USA)

Bowers & Wilkins Group Limited (UK)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Boston Acoustics, Inc. (USA)

Cambridge SoundWorks (USA)

Creative Technology, Inc. (USA)

Definitive Technology (US)

DEI Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Sound United (USA)

Polk Audio (USA)

Harman International Industries, Inc. (USA)

Bang & Olufsen (Denmark)

KLH Audio (USA)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Philips North America Corporation (USA)

SpeakerCraft (USA)

Sonance (USA)

Sonos Inc., (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

VIZIO Inc. (USA)

VOXX International Corporation (USA)

Klipsch Group, Inc. (USA)

Yamaha Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for high Quality Loud Speakers

EXHIBIT 5: Global Live Music Concert Sales in US$ Billion: 2015-2025

Increasing Use of High-Quality Surround Sound Systems in Movie Theaters

Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects

Wider Availability of High-Speed Internet Amplifies Music Listener Numbers

EXHIBIT 6: Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others

Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers

Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in Speaker Systems

Consistent Advancements in Components Helps Improve Sound Systems

Researchers Develop Nanoscale Skin-Attachable Loudspeakers & Microphones for Audio Output

AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker Systems Continue to Grow in Popularity

Development of Micro & Small Speakers and Innovative Designs to Produce High Sound from Tiny Devices

Focus on High Quality Music and MQA Technology Drives Demand for Quality Systems

Sleek, Unobtrusive, Visually Appealing Designs Gain Traction

Omnidirectional Speakers Grow in Prominence

Growing Focus on Environmental Stewardship Among Consumers Drives Interest in Eco-Friendly Green Speakers

HVT Technology Gains Attention

Despite the Advent of Smaller and Lighter Speakers, Bulkier and Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers: A Key Beneficiary of At-Home Entertainment

Growing Popularity of Assembled Speakers Drives Demand for Standalone Subwoofers

In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest

Rise in Outdoor Living Trend Augurs Well for Outdoor Speakers

Soundbars: A Growing Threat to Traditional Loudspeakers

New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience

Rise in Penetration of Thin, Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for Soundbars

EXHIBIT 8: Global Sales of Flat TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2015 , 2020 & 2025

Increased Preference for Media Consumption on Smartphone Devices Drive Demand for Docking Speakers

EXHIBIT 9: Growing Use of Smartphones for Music Listening to Benefit Demand for Docking Speakers: Use of Smartphones for Music Listening Presented as a % of Total Music Listeners in Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019

EXHIBIT 10: Continued Strong Growth in Smartphone Sales Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Docking Speakers: Global Sales of Smartphones (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2020, and 2021

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 12: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 14: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards

Advent of E-commerce Boosts Sales of Loudspeakers

EXHIBIT 15: Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Counterfeit Products

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Declining Margins

Established Role of Headphones: Major Market Deterrent

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

