|SCANFIL PLC
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|2.4.2020
|SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.4.2020
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|2.4.2020
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SCANFL
|Amount
|2,113
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|4.2805
|EUR
|Total cost
|9,044.70
|EUR
|Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 393 061 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 2.4.2020
|On behalf of Scanfil Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For more information, please contact:
|Petteri Jokitalo, CEO
|tel. +358 8 4882 111
|www.scanfil.com
