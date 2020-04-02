TORONTO, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF) announces that it is supporting investors and investment professionals in this period of market volatility and work-from-home environment by offering free access to its CapitalCube financial analytics platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.



CapitalCube.com is a machine-learning financial portal which provides comprehensive company analysis and on-demand fundamental research on over 50,000 global equities and North American ETFs. Using peer-based financial comparisons, insightful company analysis is algorithmically generated and transformed into machine-created narratives. Widely used industry calculations such as working capital, enterprise value, dividend payout ratio/yield or earnings growth are readily available on the platform.

New users can register at CapitalCube.com for a free account without a credit card. Existing users may update their account preferences. Free access will be provided until May 31, 2020.

Prakash Hariharan, CEO & Chairman of AnalytixInsight, commented: “During times of market uncertainty, investors seek additional fundamental analysis, and we are pleased to offer our support during this period of disruption.”

For an overview of CapitalCube, visit: AnalytixInsight.com/CapitalCube (link).

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

