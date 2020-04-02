Elis announces the availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

Deferral of Elis’shareholder general meeting

to June 30, 2020

Saint-Cloud, April 2, 2020 – Elis filed today its 2019 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) including the Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) under no. D. 20-0236.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements, the Management Board report and the related Statutory Auditors’ reports;

the Supervisory Board Report on corporate Governance;

information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors,

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program;

on page 152, information regarding the Covid-19 sanitary crisis communicated on March 31, 2020 (estimated impacts, conservatory measures taken by the Group); these are also mentioned in the "Risk Factor" section of the Universal Registration Document, in particular the risk factor entitled " Risks related to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 sanitary crisis".

As indicated in our press releases of March 17 and March 31, and in accordance with AMF requirements, we reiterate that the 2020 objectives given on March 4 (excluding Covid-19 impact) are no longer valid and that we currently cannot provide new 2020 objectives given the lack of visibility. However, the indications provided on March 17 and March 31 remain valid: The Group has the strong conviction that it can limit the impact on EBITDA and reduce investments. For each euro of lost revenue, the impact on EBITDA would be about 50 cents, and 20 cents would be saved on investments.

The universal Registration Document is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:

https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information



The Universal Registration Document is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website: www.amf-france.org



Deferral of Elis’ shareholder general meeting

Due to the current sanitary crisis context, Elis’ Management Board decided on March 31, 2020 to defer to June 30, 2020 the date of the Annual General Meeting, originally scheduled for May 19, 2020.

Information regarding additional measures for the organization of the Annual General Meeting will be communicated as soon as possible ; Elis shareholders are invited to regularly check the page relating to the Annual General meeting on the Company’s website: www.elis.com



Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com



Audrey Bourgeois

Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com



