Elis announces the availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
Deferral of Elis’shareholder general meeting
to June 30, 2020
Saint-Cloud, April 2, 2020 – Elis filed today its 2019 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) including the Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) under no. D. 20-0236.
The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:
As indicated in our press releases of March 17 and March 31, and in accordance with AMF requirements, we reiterate that the 2020 objectives given on March 4 (excluding Covid-19 impact) are no longer valid and that we currently cannot provide new 2020 objectives given the lack of visibility. However, the indications provided on March 17 and March 31 remain valid: The Group has the strong conviction that it can limit the impact on EBITDA and reduce investments. For each euro of lost revenue, the impact on EBITDA would be about 50 cents, and 20 cents would be saved on investments.
The universal Registration Document is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:
https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information
The Universal Registration Document is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website: www.amf-france.org
Deferral of Elis’ shareholder general meeting
Due to the current sanitary crisis context, Elis’ Management Board decided on March 31, 2020 to defer to June 30, 2020 the date of the Annual General Meeting, originally scheduled for May 19, 2020.
Information regarding additional measures for the organization of the Annual General Meeting will be communicated as soon as possible ; Elis shareholders are invited to regularly check the page relating to the Annual General meeting on the Company’s website: www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Audrey Bourgeois
Investor Relations – Phone: +33 1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com
Attachment
Elis
Puteaux cedex, FRANCE
Elis - Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and deferral of AGMFILE URL | Copy the link below
Elis LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: