Dallas, TX, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering creative meal solutions during these unprecedented times. The brand known for slow smoked Texas barbecue is now offering a new lineup of daily deals available for barbecue fans to enjoy throughout the week. These slow-smoked specials are all available on dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s app for curbside pickup or free doorstep delivery.

“We wanted to create meal options that add value during these stressful times,” said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our delicious, new offers are a great way to enjoy a variety of Dickey’s fan favorites in the comfort of your own home.”

Monday – Jalapeño Cheddar Keilbasa sausage, a side of potato salad and a warm, buttery roll for $7.95.

Tuesday – Dickey’s Westerner sandwich topped with slow-smoked pulled pork, Texas-style chopped brisket and melty cheese with a side of coleslaw for $8.95.

Wednesday – Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich with a side of cole slaw for $5.95.

Thursday – Hickory-smoked chicken breast with a side of southern-style green beans and a roll for $7.95.

Friday – A serving of 3 fall-off-the-bone ribs with a side of potato salad and a roll for $10.50.

Saturday – Dickey’s award-winning chopped brisket with a side of barbecue beans and a roll for $9.95.

Sunday – Receive a free kid’s meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO.

At participating locations, Dickey’s is also offering their Classic Family Pack for $34.99. This Texas-sized special feeds a family of four and includes 1lb of pulled pork, 1lb of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 6 rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions. A list of all the current deals available to Dickey’s guests is available here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

