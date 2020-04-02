New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airway Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$527.4 Million by the year 2025, Resuscitators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$36.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Resuscitators will reach a market size of US$41.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$96.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ambu A/S

Armstrong Medical Ltd.

ConvaTec

Flexicare

Intersurgical Ltd.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Salter Labs

Smiths Medical, Inc.

SourceMark

SunMed

Teleflex, Inc.

VBM Medizintechnik

Verathon, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Airway Management Devices

Historical Background

A Glance at Major Developments in Airway Management

Airway Management Devices: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Infraglottic Devices, Comprising Endotracheal Tubes& Tracheostomy Tubes, Remains the Largest Product Category

Supraglottic Airway Devices Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment

Rising Demand for Laryngeal Mask Airways Drives Overall Growth

Noticeable Shift towards Disposables in LMA Procedures

Sustained Opportunities for Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes Grab Significant Attention

Video Laryngoscopes Come to the Fore to Accelerate Overall Momentum

Offering Inexpensive Option, Video Laryngoscopy Cannibalizes Share of Direct Laryngoscopy

Select Video Laryngoscopes by Year of Launch

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Continue to Offer Robust Growth Opportunities

Exhibit 1: World Airway Management Devices Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Exhibit 2: World Airway Management Devices Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competition

Anaesthesia Laryngeal Masks Airways Market

Exhibit 3: Worldwide Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA) Market by Leading Player (2019): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Teleflex, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd., and Others

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland)

ConvaTec (United Kingdom)

Flexicare (UK)

Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic Plc. (USA)

Salter Labs (USA)

Smiths Medical, Inc. (UK)

SourceMark (USA)

SunMed (USA)

Teleflex, Inc. (USA)

VBM Medizintechnik (Germany)

Verathon, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of COPD Creates Conducive Environment for Wider Uptake of Airway Management Devices

Exhibit 4: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Exhibit 5: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and by Region: In Percentage

Exhibit 6: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Gender: In Percentage

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Airway Management

Exhibit 7: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010- 2020) (in %)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Exhibit 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Exhibit 9: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Aging Population: Key Demographic Fueling Demand

Exhibit 10: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Geographic Region: 2019

Exhibit 11: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019

Exhibit 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population by Category (2020 & 2050)

Critical Importance of Anesthesia in Operative Procedures Accelerates Market Adoption

Types of Anesthesia

Anesthesia Disposable Products: A Review

Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety

Exhibit 13: Worldwide Sales of Anesthesia Disposables (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Relevancy of Tracheal Intubation in Ventilation & Oxygenation in Treatment Processes Favors Wider Adoption

High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for Airway Management Devices

Exhibit 14: Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide

Exhibit 15: Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E

Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market Growth

Hospitals Remain Major End-Use Vertical

Home-based Therapy Gains Significance

Technology Innovations Unfold New Opportunities

Video Technology Peps Up Airway Management

New Generation of Fiberoptic Devices Emerge

Novel Tracheostomy Tube Design Enhances Patient Safety

Technology Improvements Focus on Less Invasive Techniques

Robotics: The New Tech Upgrade

Issues & Challenges

Broad Range of Devices Create the Compulsion for Proper Education & Practical Knowledge

Sustained Image of Flexible Fiberoptic Endoscopy



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Airway Management Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Airway Management Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Resuscitators (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Resuscitators (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Resuscitators (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Infraglottic Devices (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Infraglottic Devices (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Infraglottic Devices (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Supraglottic Devices (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Supraglottic Devices (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Supraglottic Devices (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Anesthesia (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Anesthesia (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Anesthesia (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Emergency Medicine (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 20: Emergency Medicine (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Emergency Medicine (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Home Care (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Home Care (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Home Care (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

United States: The Leading Airway Management Devices Market

Increasing Respiratory Disorders Drive Demand for Airway Management Devices

Exhibit 16: COPD Prevalence (in Percentage) Among Adult Population in the US by Age and Smoking Status: 2017

Exhibit 17: COPD Prevalence Rate (in Percentage) Among the US Population by Smoking Status: 2017

Exhibit 18: COPD Prevalence Rate (in Percentage) Among the US Adults by Smoking Status and Gender: 2017

Laryngeal Mask Airway (LMA) Devices to Drive Future Growth

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

Exhibit 19: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050)

Exhibit 20: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population

Video Laryngoscopy Gains Traction

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Airway Management Devices Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Airway Management Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Airway Management Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Airway Management Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Airway Management Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Airway Management Devices Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Airway Management Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Airway Management Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Airway Management Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Airway Management Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 50: Airway Management Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Airway Management Devices

Exhibit 21: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022

Market Analytics

Table 52: Japanese Market for Airway Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Airway Management Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Airway Management Devices Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Airway Management Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector to Drive Airway Management Devices Market

LMA Devices Seek Opportunities in the Lucrative Chinese Market

Market Analytics

Table 61: Chinese Airway Management Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Airway Management Devices Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Airway Management Devices Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Airway Management Devices Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

LMA Market in Europe

Exhibit 22: Laryngeal Masks Airways Market in Europe (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Volume Sales by Segment - Single-Use and Re-Usable

Video Laryngoscopy Poised to Make Robust Gains

Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator

Exhibit 23: EU-28 Country-wise Statistics of 65+ Population as % of Total Population: 2016

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Airway Management Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Airway Management Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Airway Management Devices Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Airway Management Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Airway Management Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Airway Management Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Airway Management Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Airway Management Devices Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Airway Management Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Airway Management Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Airway Management Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Airway Management Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Airway Management Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Airway Management Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Airway Management Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Airway Management Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Airway Management Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Airway Management Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Airway Management Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Airway Management Devices Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Airway Management Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Airway Management Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Airway Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Airway Management Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2

to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Airway Management Devices Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Airway Management Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Airway Management Devices Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Airway Management Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Airway Management Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Airway Management Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Airway Management Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 125: Airway Management Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Airway Management Devices Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Airway Management Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Airway Management Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 132: Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Airway Management Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Airway Management Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 135: Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 137: Airway Management Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Airway Management Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Airway Management Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Airway Management Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Airway Management Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities

Exhibit 24: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries

Healthcare Spending on the Rise

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Exhibit 25: Age-wise Breakup of China and India’s Population: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 146: Airway Management Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Airway Management Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Airway Management Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Airway Management Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Airway Management Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Airway Management Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Airway Management Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Airway Management Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Airway Management Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 166: Indian Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Airway Management Devices Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: Airway Management Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Airway Management Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Airway Management Devices Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Airway Management Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Airway Management Devices Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Airway Management Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 177: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Airway Management Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Airway Management Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airway Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Airway Management Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Airway Management Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 194: Airway Management Devices Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Airway Management Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Airway Management Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Airway Management Devices Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Airway Management Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Airway Management Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 206: Airway Management Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Airway Management Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Airway Management Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Airway Management Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Airway Management Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Airway Management Devices Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Airway Management Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Airway Management Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Airway Management Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Airway Management Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Airway Management Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Airway Management Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Airway Management Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Airway Management Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Airway Management Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Airway Management Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Airway Management Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Airway Management Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Airway Management Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 237: Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Airway Management Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Airway Management Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 240: Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 242: Airway Management Devices Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Airway Management Devices Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 246: Airway Management Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009,2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Airway Management Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Airway Management Devices Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Airway Management Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 251: Airway Management Devices Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Market for Airway Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Airway Management Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Airway Management Devices Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 258: Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Iranian Airway Management Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 261: Airway Management Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 263: Airway Management Devices Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Airway Management Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 266: Airway Management Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Israeli Airway Management Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 269: Airway Management Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Israeli Airway Management Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Airway Management Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Airway Management Devices Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 275: Airway Management Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Demand for Airway Management Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 278: Airway Management Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 279: Saudi Arabian Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 280: Airway Management Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 282: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Airway Management Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 285: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Airway Management Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: United Arab Emirates Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 288: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 289: Airway Management Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Rest of Middle East Airway Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 291: Rest of Middle East Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Airway Management Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: Rest of Middle East Airway Management Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 294: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: Airway Management Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: Rest of Middle East Airway Management Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 297: Airway Management Devices Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 298: African Airway Management Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 299: Airway Management Devices Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 300: African Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: African Airway Management Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 302: Airway Management Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 303: Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 304: African Airway Management Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 305: Airway Management Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 306: Airway Management Devices Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



