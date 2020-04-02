New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airway Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112932/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$527.4 Million by the year 2025, Resuscitators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$36.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Resuscitators will reach a market size of US$41.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$96.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Airway Management Devices
Historical Background
A Glance at Major Developments in Airway Management
Airway Management Devices: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
Infraglottic Devices, Comprising Endotracheal Tubes& Tracheostomy Tubes, Remains the Largest Product Category
Supraglottic Airway Devices Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment
Rising Demand for Laryngeal Mask Airways Drives Overall Growth
Noticeable Shift towards Disposables in LMA Procedures
Sustained Opportunities for Resuscitators
Laryngoscopes Grab Significant Attention
Video Laryngoscopes Come to the Fore to Accelerate Overall Momentum
Offering Inexpensive Option, Video Laryngoscopy Cannibalizes Share of Direct Laryngoscopy
Select Video Laryngoscopes by Year of Launch
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Continue to Offer Robust Growth Opportunities
Exhibit 1: World Airway Management Devices Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Exhibit 2: World Airway Management Devices Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Competition
Anaesthesia Laryngeal Masks Airways Market
Exhibit 3: Worldwide Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA) Market by Leading Player (2019): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Teleflex, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd., and Others
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ambu A/S (Denmark)
Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland)
ConvaTec (United Kingdom)
Flexicare (UK)
Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)
KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic Plc. (USA)
Salter Labs (USA)
Smiths Medical, Inc. (UK)
SourceMark (USA)
SunMed (USA)
Teleflex, Inc. (USA)
VBM Medizintechnik (Germany)
Verathon, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of COPD Creates Conducive Environment for Wider Uptake of Airway Management Devices
Exhibit 4: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
Exhibit 5: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and by Region: In Percentage
Exhibit 6: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Gender: In Percentage
Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Airway Management
Exhibit 7: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010- 2020) (in %)
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Exhibit 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Exhibit 9: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
Aging Population: Key Demographic Fueling Demand
Exhibit 10: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Geographic Region: 2019
Exhibit 11: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019
Exhibit 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population by Category (2020 & 2050)
Critical Importance of Anesthesia in Operative Procedures Accelerates Market Adoption
Types of Anesthesia
Anesthesia Disposable Products: A Review
Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety
Exhibit 13: Worldwide Sales of Anesthesia Disposables (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Relevancy of Tracheal Intubation in Ventilation & Oxygenation in Treatment Processes Favors Wider Adoption
High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for Airway Management Devices
Exhibit 14: Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide
Exhibit 15: Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E
Increased Focus on Pediatric Airway Management Drives Market Growth
Hospitals Remain Major End-Use Vertical
Home-based Therapy Gains Significance
Technology Innovations Unfold New Opportunities
Video Technology Peps Up Airway Management
New Generation of Fiberoptic Devices Emerge
Novel Tracheostomy Tube Design Enhances Patient Safety
Technology Improvements Focus on Less Invasive Techniques
Robotics: The New Tech Upgrade
Issues & Challenges
Broad Range of Devices Create the Compulsion for Proper Education & Practical Knowledge
Sustained Image of Flexible Fiberoptic Endoscopy
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 75)
