Tarkett informs its shareholders that, in the context of coronavirus epidemic and the fight against its spread, and in accordance with the provisions of French ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020 relating in particular to the adaptation of the rules of deliberation of shareholders’ meetings taken by the French Government under of the authorization conferred on it by the Emergency Law of March 23, 2020 to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic, the Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, decided to hold the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 30, 2020 in closed session, excluding the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to participate to the meeting.

Ways of voting remotely

As the Shareholders’ Meeting must be held in closed session, the Company invites its shareholders to return the voting form completed with a proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders’ Meeting or a vote by post. No admission card may be sent to shareholders who nevertheless request it.

Shareholders who have not previously requested an admission card nor already voted by post , can vote remotely by returning the completed voting form with a proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders’ Meeting or a vote by post.

Shareholders who have already requested an admission card or certificate of attendance to attend the Shareholders' Meeting following the publication of the notice of meeting of March 25, 2020 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, may, in order to be able to express their vote, change their way of voting by returning the completed voting form with a proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting or a vote by post.

Exceptionally, we recommend that our shareholders send the duly completed, dated and signed voting form to the following email address: actionnaires@tarkett.com no later than April 27, 2020 included 1

Bearer shareholders must enclose in their sending their certificate of participation

transmitted by their financial intermediary.

The documentation relating to the Shareholders’ Meeting as well as the voting form are available on the Company's website: https://www.tarkett.com/en/content/annual-shareholders’-meeting-2020 .

Live audio webcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company's website

Shareholders will be able to remotely follow the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2020 at 9:00 am (Paris time) via a link available on the Company’s website: https://www.tarkett.com/en/content/annual-shareholders’-meeting-2020 . The retransmission will then be kept freely available to shareholders on the Company's website for a period of one year.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2020 Shareholder’s Meeting on the Company's website: https://www.tarkett.com/en/content/annual-shareholders’-meeting-2020 .

Questions during the Shareholders’ Meeting

During the live audio webcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting, unfortunately, it will not be possible to ask questions nor to submit draft amendments or new resolutions. Nevertheless, shareholders can send by March 28 April, 2020 - 7:00 pm (Paris time) at the latest, their questions prior to the meeting, with their shareholding certificate, by e-mail at the following address: investors@tarkett.com . The Chairman of the Management Board will answer to these questions during the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Investor Relations Contact

Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €3 billion in 2019. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,500 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people’s health and wellbeing, and preserving natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com .







1However, it is reminded that the voting form can also be sent by post to the Company's head office or to Cacéis Corporate Trust - Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées - 14 rue Rouget de Lisle - 92862 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX Cedex 9 (France) taking into account in the context of coronavirus, the delivery and reception times for postal mail remain uncertain - we therefore recommend sending it by email to: actionnaires@tarkett.com





