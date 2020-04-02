New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.42 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 2.1%. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) alters the functioning of the heart. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, lifestyle habits like smoking and consumption of alcohol, obesity, and growth in the geriatric populations are the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high-cost expenditure of treatment is restraining the market. According to the report, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in the year 2016, which includes approximately 31% of all global deaths. According to the WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. Regionally, in Africa, the number of overweight children under five has increased by nearly 50% since 2000. Approximately half of the children under five who were overweight or obese in 2018 lived in Asia. The prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 has risen dramatically. According to Canadian Community Health Survey, in 2018, nearly 63.1% of Canadian adults were either obese or overweight, in which approximately 26.8%, i.e., 7.3 million adults, were obese and another 9.9 million, i.e., 36.3% of Canadian adults were overweight. In 2019 approximately 35% of Americans were obese or overweight in the United States.
Asia Pacific region is likely to increase the market growth due to factors like an increase in the patient population, lifestyle habits like smoking and consumption of alcohol and, rise in the geriatric population, etc.
The COVID-19 Impact: The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has reported decrease in the growth of the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy therapeutic market. As per the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) and European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES) recommendations hospitals are reducing medical staff members and continuously growing numbers of infected patients has reduced the availability of healthcare professionals and has obstructed in logistic supplies.
