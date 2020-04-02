Irvine, CA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced that it will offer free IT management licenses and services to help healthcare providers extend visibility of their mission-critical infrastructure as they maximize their capacities by expanding into temporary locations.
According to the latest reports from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there are now over 216,722 cases in the United States alone as of 2 April 2020. In contrast, there are about 46,500 medical ICU beds in the United States and perhaps an equal number of other ICU beds that could be used in a crisis. Even spread out over several months, the mismatch between demand and resources is clear.
Eric Toner, MD, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore and co-author of a paper published on 27 February 2020 on hospital preparedness in Clinicians' Biosecurity News (“What US Hospitals Should Do Now to Prepare for a COVID-19 Pandemic”) advised that hospitals should take specific priority actions to:
“We are thankful for the many of you who are in the front lines of COVID-19 care: hospitals, emergency services, medical device manufacturers,” said Jasmin Young, CEO. “In order to cope with the pandemic, many of you have been taking extraordinary measures to cope with the surge in demand for medical services. For example, some of you are converting hotels and establishing tear-down clinics.”
To contribute to hospital preparedness for the pandemic by helping to monitor critical IT infrastructure (applications, systems and network), Netreo is offering free licenses of its IT management and monitoring software to help hospital providers set up these temporary care locations quickly. Netreo will also offer remote installation and configuration services to help hospitals extend their mission-critical visibility into these temporary locations. Netreo will offer these services for as long as they are needed.
For more information on Netreo’s CovidTech initiative, please contact info@netreo.com
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ON OUR COVIDTECH INITIATIVE
What is involved in Netreo’s CovidTech service?
a. We are offering free Netreo licenses to help monitor the extended IT environments of entities serving Covid-19 care needs. These entities include - and will not be limited to - hospitals, clinics, government agencies (e.g., 911) and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) supporting these vital services. Our offer includes remote set-up/installation services to get you started rapidly.
Where is this service available?
a. This service is available wherever you are around the world - we just need to be able to work with your teams remotely.
How long can we leverage this service?
a. We expect to offer this community service as long as you need it.
I’m interested to learn more - whom do I reach out to?
a. Please reach out to us at info@netreo.com
About Netreo
Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT management products are widely deployed by enterprises, and these products now monitor more than 15 million assets and devices per day.
Contact info: Kyle Biniasz Marketing Manager kbiniasz@netreo.com +1 949-769-5705
