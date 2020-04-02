Irvine, CA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced that it will offer free IT management licenses and services to help healthcare providers extend visibility of their mission-critical infrastructure as they maximize their capacities by expanding into temporary locations.

According to the latest reports from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there are now over 216,722 cases in the United States alone as of 2 April 2020. In contrast, there are about 46,500 medical ICU beds in the United States and perhaps an equal number of other ICU beds that could be used in a crisis. Even spread out over several months, the mismatch between demand and resources is clear.

Eric Toner, MD, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore and co-author of a paper published on 27 February 2020 on hospital preparedness in Clinicians' Biosecurity News (“What US Hospitals Should Do Now to Prepare for a COVID-19 Pandemic”) advised that hospitals should take specific priority actions to:

Be able to make 30% of licensed bed capacity available for COVID-19 patients on 1 week’s notice. About 10-20% of a hospital’s bed capacity can be mobilized within a few hours by expediting discharges, using discharge holding areas, converting single rooms to double rooms, and opening closed areas, if staffing is available. Another 10% can be obtained within a few days by converting flat spaces, such as lobbies, waiting areas, and classrooms.

Collaborate in regional plans to be able to make at least 200% of licensed bed capacity in the region available for COVID-19 patients on 2 weeks’ notice.

Use telephone and internet-based advice lines to reduce unnecessary visits to the hospital emergency department.

“We are thankful for the many of you who are in the front lines of COVID-19 care: hospitals, emergency services, medical device manufacturers,” said Jasmin Young, CEO. “In order to cope with the pandemic, many of you have been taking extraordinary measures to cope with the surge in demand for medical services. For example, some of you are converting hotels and establishing tear-down clinics.”

To contribute to hospital preparedness for the pandemic by helping to monitor critical IT infrastructure (applications, systems and network), Netreo is offering free licenses of its IT management and monitoring software to help hospital providers set up these temporary care locations quickly. Netreo will also offer remote installation and configuration services to help hospitals extend their mission-critical visibility into these temporary locations. Netreo will offer these services for as long as they are needed.

For more information on Netreo’s CovidTech initiative, please contact info@netreo.com

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ON OUR COVIDTECH INITIATIVE

What is involved in Netreo’s CovidTech service?

a. We are offering free Netreo licenses to help monitor the extended IT environments of entities serving Covid-19 care needs. These entities include - and will not be limited to - hospitals, clinics, government agencies (e.g., 911) and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) supporting these vital services. Our offer includes remote set-up/installation services to get you started rapidly.

Where is this service available?

a. This service is available wherever you are around the world - we just need to be able to work with your teams remotely.

How long can we leverage this service?

a. We expect to offer this community service as long as you need it.

I’m interested to learn more - whom do I reach out to?

a. Please reach out to us at info@netreo.com

