ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 02.04.2020 AT 19.00

EMPLOYEE COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING ROBIT’S PERSONNEL IN FINLAND COMPLETED

The employee cooperation negotiations concerning all Robit’s personnel based in Finland have ended.

As a result, the Company will temporarily lay-off its personnel in Finland during April – August 2020.The duration of the temporary lay-offs varies depending on the work assignment, up to a maximum of 90 days per person during 14.4.2020 – 31.8.2020.

Employee cooperation negotiations concerned approximately 65 people. The measures are based on the increased uncertainty caused by Coronavirus Pandemic. Robit is preparing itself for a possible decline in demand caused by the Pandemic. Changes in the business environment might adversely influence on the availability of raw materials and components as well as logistics, and therefore slow down the normal progress of work.

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen, CEO

Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, CEO

Tel. +358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

